UN Observes Second World Meditation Day, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Delivers Keynote Address and Leads Meditation

Permanent Representatives from India, Srilanka, Andorra, Mexico, Nepal, along with other member countries and UN agencies, come together to celebrate the ancient practice; share its relevance in dealing with global social, political, and mental health challenges.

In a moment that blended ancient wisdom with modern diplomacy, member countries and UN agencies gathered at the United Nations Headquarters to mark the second World Meditation Day, reaffirming meditation’s growing relevance to global peace, mental wellbeing and leadership. The event, titled Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony, featured a keynote address and guided meditation by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, bringing a practice rooted in India’s civilisational heritage to the centre of the world’s most important diplomatic forum.

Speakers from across regions echoed similar themes. Ambassador Joan Forner Rovira of Andorra spoke about integrating meditation into his country’s education system, citing improvements in students’ focus and emotional regulation. Mexico’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Alicia Guadalupe Buenrostro Massieu, emphasised inner peace as a foundation for lasting global harmony. Nepal’s Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa traced meditation’s deep civilisational roots in the Himalayan region, noting its role in addressing overlapping global crises, from climate change to misinformation.

Other dignitaries present included Dr Robert Schneider of Maharishi International University; Yogmata Keiko Aikawa of the Yogmata Foundation; BK Mohini Panjabi, Administrative and Spiritual Head of the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University; Mr L P Bhanu Sharma of the Jeevan Vigyan Foundation Nepal; Dr Lasantha Chandana Goonetilleke of Rutgers University; and Dr John Hagelin, physicist, president of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace and leader of the Transcendental Meditation Movement.

The event concluded with Gurudev leading ambassadors and delegates through a 20-minute guided meditation, creating a rare pause of stillness within the United Nations Headquarters and a reminder that practices born in ancient traditions continue to find new relevance on the global stage.

As the world moves toward World Meditation Day on 21 December, the scale of the movement is already making headlines beyond the United Nations. New York’s iconic Times Square has lit up with billboards proclaiming “World Meditates with Gurudev,” signalling a rare global moment led by an Indian spiritual leader on the world stage. From New York, Gurudev will lead the worldwide celebrations live on his YouTube channel, with millions across India and around the globe joining the meditation.