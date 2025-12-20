Alia Bhatt Rings In Christmas Bash At New House, Take Cues For Earthy Decor Inspiration This Festive Season

Alia Bhatt welcomed the Christmas spirit by hosting a warm gathering at her new home. The Jigra actress hosted a cosy celebration filled with joy and festive cheer. She spent the evening with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan, and a few close friends, who gave a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas night.

Inside Alia Bhatt's Christmas celebration

In the photos, Alia Bhatt wears a sleek black dress with sheer net detailing, giving her look a refined and understated elegance. She poses confidently with her guests, carrying a calm, festive glow. Soni Razdan chooses a long, flowing black dress that adds a timeless charm to the moment. Standing between them, Shaheen Bhatt lifts the mood in a striking pink satin dress, creating a refreshing contrast against the darker tones. Together, the trio reflects the warmth, style and close bond of the Bhatt family.

The background enhances the mood just as beautifully and is perfect for Christmas. A tall, decorated Christmas tree shines beside a wooden staircase wrapped in green garlands. Soft lights, wrapped presents and cosy décor create an intimate and welcoming atmosphere. The celebration eschews any show of excess, instead it was a simple corner that makes it all the more special.

Alia Bhatt is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple have a daughter named Raha Kapoor.

Here are some Christmas decor ideas

Recycled paper bunting

Bunting offers an easy and effective way to decorate your space. Collect old newspapers or leftover gift wrap and cut them into fun, festive shapes.

Tie the pieces together to make a bright garland and hang it across your living room or around doorways. This eco-friendly idea creates a cheerful atmosphere without costing anything.

Floral arrangements with local plants

Avoid the traditional Christmas tree and create a bold display using local plants instead. Choose branches from indigenous trees, such as fynbos or protea, and place them in a vase.