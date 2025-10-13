Vastu Tips For Diwali 2025: Bring Home These 5 Things for Good Luck And Prosperity

During Diwali, it is important to understand the significance of the Vastu Shastra, which not only helps to give guidance on decorating the house but also gives insight for the right time to welcome prosperity, positivity, good luck and wisdom.

It is believed that taking some sacred items home before Diwali assists in drawing wealth, eliminating negative energy, and appeasing Goddess Lakshmi.

Here are the top 5 objects you should bring home this Diwali for good luck, as per the publication of LiveSpace:

Metal tortoise

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the Vastu Shastra, the tortoise is considered to be very auspicious. You should bring a metal tortoise home before the Diwali celebration, which is believed to bring positive energy and divine blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Placement-It is advised to keep the tortoise in the north or northeast direction of your house. This ensures stability, prosperity, and financial improvement.

Coconut

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The coconut is considered to be one of the Goddess Lakshmi's symbols, signifying purity and abundance. According to tradition, you should bring a brown coconut (jatta wala) before Diwali.

Placement- Coconut should be placed in the south or west direction of your home.

Tulsi plant

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Tulsi plant is one of the holy plants in Hindu culture. It is known to purify the environment, remove negativity, and invite good health and happiness.

Placement- Situate the Tulsi plant in the northeast corner of your house before Diwali.

Shree Yantra

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Also known as Kuber Yantra, is a powerful geometric symbol that attracts wealth and opportunities. Worshipping Shree Yatra helps to correct Vastu defects, financial obstacles, and opportunities.

Placement- Position the Yantra in your puja room in the east or north direction.

Idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

A key tradition of Dhanteras and Diwali is to purchase new idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Bringing their idols home strengthens their blessings for wealth, fortune, and wisdom.