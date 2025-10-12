Updated 12 October 2025 at 14:42 IST
When Is Dhanteras This Year? Date, Puja Muhurat, Dos And Don'ts For Pre-Diwali Festivity
Here's everything you need to know about Dhanteras 2025, including the correct date, timings, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and more.
Dhanteras 2025: Dhantrayodashi is an important Hindu festival that begins the Diwali celebrations. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, praying for wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. Homes glow with diyas, lights, and festive decorations to invite positive energy and abundance.
Dhanteras 2025 exact date, puja muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, 18 October 2025. Here are the key timings to keep in mind:
Trayodashi tithi begins - 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025
Trayodashi tithi ends - 1:51 PM on October 19, 2025
Dhanteras puja timing
7:16 PM to 8:20 PM
Pradosh kaal
5:48 PM to 8:20 PM
Vrishabha kaal
7:16 PM to 9:11 PM
Dhanteras significance
Dhanteras celebrates wealth, health, and prosperity, representing the victory of positive energy. The name "Dhanteras" comes from Dhan (wealth) and Teras (thirteenth day). According to tradition, Lord Dhanvantari appeared during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean), carrying a pot of nectar that grants immortality. He is worshipped as the divine physician, and praying to him is believed to bring relief from illnesses.
On Dhanteras, families worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and good health. It is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, gadgets, idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh, kitchenware, and other valuables. Businesspeople often decorate their offices and perform pujas to please the deities.
Since Dhanteras marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival, people also wear new clothes, clean and decorate their homes with flowers and diyas, and light a yam deepam to protect family members from untimely death.
