What Is The Difference Between Navaratri And Durga Puja? Know Here

Many people get confused between Navratri and Durga Puja. This is because these two distinct festivities celebrate the divine feminine energy, particularly Goddess Durga's power, which often overlaps in timing and some rituals.

Here is the difference between Navratri and Durga Puja

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

"Navratri" translates to nine nights. It is the most auspicious festival celebrated in Hinduism. Devotees during this festival honour Maa Durga and her nine forms (collectively known as Navdurga, which are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri). The nine-day festival is celebrated nationwide, particularly in Gujarat.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, is a major Hindu festival that honours the Goddess Durga, celebrating her victory over the demon Mahishasura. This five-day festival typically falls during Navratri, which features elaborately decorated pandals housing idols of the goddess and her children. Durga Puja is a widely celebrated festival in the Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh (eastern parts), Assam, and Odisha.

Navratri and Durga Puja 2025: Date

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

This year, Navaratri began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2. Meanwhile, the event of Durga Puja began on September 27 and continued to October 2.

How is Navratri celebrated?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

During Navratri, people worship Maa Durga with daily rituals like fasting, performing pujas with offerings of flowers, food, and lamps and reciting mantras dedicated to the nine forms of the goddess. Celebrations include cultural events such as Garba dance in Gujarat, Kanya Pujan, where young girls are honoured, and immersion of Durga idol in a sacred river on Vajayadashami to mark the destruction of evil.

How is Durga Puja celebrated?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The festival begins with Mahalaya (the arrival of the Goddess Durga on Earth), a day on which Hindus offer water and food to their dead ancestors. The day also marks the arrival of Durga at her marital home in Kailash. The festival starts at twilight with prayers to Saraswati.