What Is The Significance Of Kanya Pujan During Navratri? Know The Fascinating Story Behind It
In many parts of the country, Kanya Pujan is celebrated on the occasion of Navratri twice a year (During Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri). Know more details here.
Navratri is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated in Hinduism. During the festival, devotees worship the divine feminine energy, Goddess Durga and her nine forms, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.
This year, Navratri will begin from Monday, September 22, 2025, to Thursday, October 2, 2025. In many parts of the country, Kanya Pujan is celebrated on the occasion of Navratri twice a year (During Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri). Kanyas (girls who are below 12 years) are invited by people to their homes, worshipped, fed, and sent back with gifts.
It is believed that divinity resides in these kanyas and that worshipping them brings good fortune, wealth, and prosperity to people's lives.
Procedure of the puja
On the eighth day of Navratri (Astami) or Navami (ninth day), devotees invite kanyas at their respective homes and wash their feet with water, wipe them, and ask them to sit on a special pedestal. A sacred thread (moli) is tied to their wrists, and vermillion is applied to their foreheads. They are worshipped to seek the Goddess's blessing. A host of traditional dishes such as poori, chana, ghee halwa, sweets, and kheer are offered to them along with gifts like dresses, bangles, and money.
The Story behind the Kanya Pujan
According to the publication of The Art of Living, it is believed that Goddess Durga had taken the form of a Kanya (young girl) to defeat the demon Kalasura and end his tyranny over the world.
This ritual is deeply associated with the feminine energy, which is compassionate and protects everyone from ill feelings, ego, hatred, jealousy, attachment, etc. By worshipping these little girls, our society re-establishes that women deserve respect for the roles they take on as protectors and nurturers.
