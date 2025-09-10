Shardiya Navaratri 2025: Significance, Dates, Rituals, Do's And Don'ts

Shardiya Navaratri 2025: Shardiya Navaratri is one of the auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. Devotees on this special day worship the Goddess Durga and her avatars, revered as a manifestation of Shakti (the supreme divine feminine energy). The Goddess is believed to remove sorrows, destroy obstacles and bring peace and prosperity.

This year, Sharadiya Navaratri will be observed on Monday, September 22 and will conclude with Mahanavami on Wednesday, October 1. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga, and prayers are offered with devotion.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates and timings

Navratri begins: September 22

Pratipada Tithi begins: 01:23 AM, September 22

Pratipada Tithi ends: 02:55 AM, September 23

Durga Ashtami: September 30, Tuesday

Astami Tithi begins: 04:31 PM, September 30

Ashtami Tithi ends: 06:06 PM, September 30

Mahanavami Tithi begins: October 1

Navami Tithi ends: 07:01, October 1

Significance of Durga Ashtami 2025

In Hinduism, the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Durga Ashtami, is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu festival. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri to seek her blessings, and perform Kanjya Puja, where young girls are worshipped and honoured, who are believed to be the embodiment of Goddess Durga. Many people during this period observe strict fasts and recite Durga Saptashati to mark the special occasion.

The ninth day of Navratri, called Mahanavami, is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. Devotees on this day perform grand rituals, homa (sacred fire ceremony), and Kanya Pujan. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Durga helps the devotees to attain success, knowledge and divine protection.

Rituals for the Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak Pujan, is performed on either the eighth day or the ninth day of the Navratri. In these rituals, nine young girls are invited to homes, worshipped and honoured with prayers and served food, sweets, and gifts, which are believed to be in the form of the Goddess Durga. This tradition is believed to complete the Navratri vrat and bring blessings of happiness, health and prosperity.

Do's and Don'ts during the Shardiya Navaratri

1. Recite prayers and mantras during the fasting.

2. On Navami, perform the puja for the ninth form of Durga Goddess Sidhidatri.

3. Keep your puja space neat and clean.

4. Avoid wearing black clothes, especially during pujas.

5. Avoid negative thoughts and arguments.