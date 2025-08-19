What Is the Story Behind the Hartalika Teej Celebration? Find Out History, Significance, And Rituals

Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival is observed with fasting and prayers by women seeking blessings for marital bliss and the well-being of their husbands. This year, Hartalika Teej falls on August 26.

What is the story behind the Hartalika celebration?

According to the old scriptures and Hindu mythology, the legend of Hartalika Teej was narrated by Lord Shiva himself while reminding Goddess Parvati about her incarnation as Shailputri at the home of King Himalayaraj.

Shailputri pleased Lord Shiva since her childhood. She prayed for twelve years, which was followed by another 64 years of austerity and penance to please Lord Shiva.

Shailputri's father got worried about her daughter's future, and when Narada Muni came to see Shailputri, he lied and said that he had brought the marriage proposal for his daughter to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu agreed to marry the Goddess Shailputri at the request of Narada Muni.

When Shailputri recited the promise of her father to get married to Lord Vishnu, she left home with her friend and went to a thick forest where she lived in a cave near the river while penancing to please Lord Shiva.

At last, Lord Shiva was pleased and promised to marry her. The next day, Shailputri and her friend observed a fast for Lord Shiva, which was the day of Shukla Paksha Tritya during the Bhadrapada month.

King Himalayaraj was worried for her daughter, as he thought someone had abducted his daughter. He started searching for Shailputri. Finally, he found Shailputri with her friend in a thick forest and requested her to return home. However, Shailputri asked that she would only return home if he promised to get her married to Lord Shiva.

Since then, this day has been known as Hartalika, as the friend of Goddess Parvati, who took her to the thick forest, which Himalyaraj considered an abduction of his daughter.