When Is Hartalika Teej 2025? Known Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance And More

Hartalika Teej 2025: It is the third Teej after Hariyali and Kajari Teej. The auspicious day falls during the Shukla Paksha Trutiya of the Bhadrapada month. On this day, devotees make statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati from the sand and then worship for marital bliss and progeny. Hartalika is a combination of Harat and Aalika, which means abduction and female friend, respectively. The name finds its reference in the legend associated with it. According to the Hindu text, Goddess Parvati's friends took her to a thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish. This year, Hartalika Teej falls on August 26.

Hartalika Teej 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:22 AM to 08:53 AM

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Hartalika Teej 2025: Puja Vidhi

According to texts, worshipping in the morning is considered good. However, if you are unable to perform puja in the morning, then do it during Pradosh time. On this day, women observe fast and perform puja, waking up early in the morning. During puja, it is important to narrate the katha to understand the importance of the day. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba, as they refer to Goddess Parvati and Gauri.

