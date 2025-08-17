When Is Hartalika Teej 2025? Known Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance And More

Updated 17 August 2025 at 16:53 IST
Hartalika Teej 2025: It is the third Teej after Hariyali and Kajari Teej. The auspicious day falls during the Shukla Paksha Trutiya of the Bhadrapada month. On this day, devotees make statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati from the sand and then worship for marital bliss and progeny. Hartalika is a combination of Harat and Aalika, which means abduction and female friend, respectively. The name finds its reference in the legend associated with it. According to the Hindu text, Goddess Parvati's friends took her to a thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish. This year, Hartalika Teej falls on August 26.
Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:22 AM to 08:53 AM
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025
According to texts, worshipping in the morning is considered good. However, if you are unable to perform puja in the morning, then do it during Pradosh time. On this day, women observe fast and perform puja, waking up early in the morning. During puja, it is important to narrate the katha to understand the importance of the day. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba, as they refer to Goddess Parvati and Gauri.
The legend of Hartalika Teej was narrated by Lord Shiva himself while reminding Goddess Parvati about her rebirth as Shailputri at the home of King Himalayaraj. It is said that if you worship goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva with solah sringar on this day, then it will please the deities and shower you with blessings.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 16:53 IST