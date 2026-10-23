Where Nature Finds Its Voice: Corbett Literature Festival Brings Wildlife, Stories and Conservation Together

In the forests of Corbett, stories extend beyond the pages of a book. They live in the calls of birds, the movement of wildlife, the flow of rivers and the memories of communities that have shared their lives with the natural world for generations. It is this meeting of nature and literature that the Corbett Literature Festival sought to celebrate in its inaugural edition.

Held from October 6 to 8 in Uttarakhand, the festival, titled Three Days in the Wild, brought together writers, naturalists, conservationists, wildlife photographers, filmmakers, historians and storytellers to explore the many ways in which people understand and relate to nature.

The festival was titled Three Days in the Wild

In the heart of Corbett’s natural surroundings, the gathering offered something beyond conventional literary conversations. Here, the natural world was not only a subject to write about, but the very setting in which stories, ideas and experiences came together.

With more than 30 speakers and over 20 sessions, the festival explored four broad themes: nature and wildlife, the Himalayas, Uttarakhand, and culture and heritage. Its programme brought together perspectives from literature, ecology, photography, journalism, conservation and the lived experiences of people closely connected to the forests.

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More than a story about tigers

Corbett occupies a special place in India's conservation history. Established in 1936 as the country's first national park, the region is closely associated with the legacy of naturalist and author Jim Corbett and the evolution of wildlife conservation in India. It also became the setting for the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.

Yet, the story of Corbett extends well beyond its tigers. It includes rivers and forests, the diversity of life sustained by its ecosystems, the people who live around its protected areas, and the traditions that have evolved alongside the landscape.

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The festival brought these different stories into the same conversation.

The festival was held from October 6 to 8

From wildlife photography and nature writing to discussions on urban wildlife, conservation and landscape restoration, the sessions explored how the natural world is observed, documented and understood. They also raised questions about the responsibility that comes with telling stories of places and species whose survival depends on greater public awareness and informed choices.

The presence of writers alongside conservationists and photographers added different dimensions to these conversations. A naturalist might explain the complexity of an ecosystem, while a photographer could capture a moment that words struggle to convey. A writer, meanwhile, could connect these observations to the emotions, histories and relationships that shape how people see the wild.



Where nature and storytelling come together

The festival's programme extended beyond books and panel discussions. Wildlife photography and filmmaking masterclasses, guided nature walks and opportunities to observe the local ecology brought participants closer to the landscape that inspired the gathering.

The idea was to experience nature as well as discuss it.

Walking through a forest, noticing the diversity of birds or learning to look more closely at the surrounding vegetation can offer a different understanding of the environment. Such experiences also help connect conversations about conservation with the everyday realities of natural habitats.

The three-day programme included conversations around Himalayan ecology, wildlife, the legacy of Corbett, responsible tourism and the relationship between people and their surroundings. Uttarakhand's music, food, folklore and storytelling traditions also found a place in the programme, recognising that the region's heritage is inseparable from its natural environment.

The festival was hosted across three venues: The Golden Tusk, The Riverview Retreat and Aahana Resort & Spa, each situated within the wider Corbett region.

The people behind the wilderness

No conversation about conservation is complete without the people who live and work around forests.

For communities in and around wildlife habitats, the natural world is not simply a destination or an idea explored through books. It is part of everyday life, livelihoods, local knowledge and cultural identity. Their experiences offer important perspectives on the challenges of protecting ecosystems while addressing the needs of people who depend on them.

By bringing together voices from different fields, the Corbett Literature Festival created space to consider these connections. Its focus on local traditions and stories from the field broadened the conversation beyond wildlife sightings to the relationship between communities and the landscapes they inhabit.

This perspective is particularly relevant as popular wildlife destinations face questions around tourism, waste management and the pressures that growing visitor numbers can place on fragile environments. The challenge is not simply to attract people to the wilderness, but to encourage ways of experiencing it that respect its ecological limits.

Responsible tourism, community participation and a deeper understanding of local ecosystems are therefore important parts of the wider conservation conversation.

Stories that can change the way we see nature

Literature has long shaped how people imagine forests, mountains and wildlife. Stories can create an emotional connection with places that readers may never have visited, making distant landscapes and unfamiliar species feel closer.

Photography and filmmaking can achieve something similar by allowing people to see details of the natural world that might otherwise go unnoticed. Together, these forms of storytelling can make environmental concerns more accessible and encourage people to look beyond familiar images of wildlife.

The Corbett Literature Festival brought these approaches together in a setting where nature was both the subject and the backdrop.

The festival's inaugural edition brought together stories of wildlife and conservation, rivers and mountains, local traditions and the people whose lives are deeply intertwined with nature. Each story offered a different way of looking at the world around us, reminding us that there is much to learn from the places we call home and the lives we share them with.

The festival was a reminder that nature does not need to be made extraordinary through words.

Beyond the conversations and sessions, the festival left room for questions that deserve to stay with us long after the event ends. How do we protect the places that fill us with wonder? Can a story change the way we see a forest, an animal or a river? And how do we make sure that the people who have lived closest to nature for generations are heard when we talk about saving it?

In Corbett, these questions came alive through books, photography, conversations on ecology and stories of local culture. The festival was a reminder that nature does not need to be made extraordinary through words. Its stories are already there, in the rustle of leaves, the call of a bird, the quiet movement of an animal through the trees and the memories passed down through generations.