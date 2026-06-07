Why Indian Shopkeepers Keep A Red Cloth In Their Cash Drawers

From small neighbourhood stores to large businesses run by families, a small piece of red cloth is commonly found inside cash drawers of Indian shops. While it may appear simple, it is deeply rooted in traditions and practices about prosperity and good fortune. Far from being a random habit, the practice is steeped in cultural representation. For many shopkeepers, the red cloth represents prosperity, auspiciousness and respect for wealth, making it an enduring part of India's business culture.

The auspicious factor

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The colour red itself holds symbolic value in Indian culture. It is associated with prosperity and new beginnings. As a result, shopkeepers often keep a red cloth near their earnings as a symbolic representation of growth and financial well-being. Beyond business traditions, the colour is commonly seen during weddings, festivals and auspicious occasions. Its presence in shops reflects these broader cultural associations.

Connection with religious tradition

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The practice is often linked to Hindu religious customs. Particularly those associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who is revered as the deity of wealth and prosperity. Red cloth is commonly used in rituals related to good fortune.

A tradition passed through generations

Many families who own businesses continue this custom simply because it is a tradition from their past generations. This becomes an important aspect for many families, who have passed this custom down to their children and grandchildren.

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A symbol of respect for wealth

In Indian culture, wealth is often treated with respect and gratitude. Keeping a red cloth in the cash drawer serves as a symbolic reminder to value earnings and honour the role money plays in sustaining a livelihood.

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Used during ceremonies