A rare, 291-year-old Italian violin, celebrated for its extraordinary resonance and rich musical heritage, took centre stage in New Delhi earlier this month when internationally acclaimed South Korean violin virtuoso Ji-Hae Park made her much-anticipated debut performance in India on Saturday, November 21.

The German-born Korean musician, who has performed at some of the world's most prestigious concert venues, including New York's iconic Carnegie Hall, was the star attraction of the Korean Community's 71st Anniversary Year-End Concert, organised at the Jindal Centre, National Trust for the Handicapped, in New Delhi.

The event was organised by the Korean Association in India representing the Korean community in India. What makes her Indian debut particularly special is the instrument she will bring to the stage — a historic 1735 Guarneri violin, crafted by the celebrated Italian violin-making family whose instruments rank among the world's most treasured musical masterpieces.



Nearly three centuries old, the violin is known for its deep, powerful resonance and exceptional tonal qualities. In Park's hands, the instrument has accompanied performances combining technical brilliance with emotional depth, earning her recognition among international classical music audiences.

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Born in Mainz, Germany, in 1985, Park demonstrated remarkable musical talent from an early age. At just 14, she became the youngest student admitted to the Mainz Conservatory in 1999. She subsequently studied at the University of Music Karlsruhe, graduating with the highest distinction, before pursuing advanced musical training at Indiana University in the United States under renowned violinist Jaime Laredo.

Her musical journey has also been shaped by celebrated violinists Ulf Hoelscher and Midori Goto.



Park's achievements include major prizes at prestigious international music competitions in Germany and Austria, a landmark solo recital at Carnegie Hall in 2011, and an appearance at the internationally renowned TED conference in 2013, where she demonstrated how classical music could transcend conventional boundaries and connect with wider audiences.

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Her accomplishments extend beyond concert performances. She has achieved Double Gold Disc recognition with Universal Music Korea, received the Korea Arts and Culture Award in 2014, and served as an official ambassador for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Unlike traditional classical performers who confine themselves to established repertoires, Park has also explored contemporary arrangements and crossover music, introducing the violin to audiences across different generations and musical preferences.



Lee Kwang-il, Chairman of the Korean Association in India, described the forthcoming concert as an important cultural milestone for the Korean community.

"Hosting an internationally acclaimed artist like Ji-Hae Park for her first performance in India is a matter of immense pride for our community. Her extraordinary musical journey and the historic Guarneri violin she plays will make this an unforgettable evening. Through this celebration, we hope to bring Korean and Indian audiences closer together through the universal language of music," Lee said.



The concert also featured a 10-member orchestra, alongside accomplished Korean musicians tubist Seo Young-chan and cellist Na In-guk, who presented a programme spanning classical masterpieces, chamber music and brass ensemble performances.



The anniversary event, associated with the Korean Association in India, celebrated 71 years of the Korean community's presence in India while highlighting the growing cultural connections between the two countries.