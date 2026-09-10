Wool Becomes a Language of Emotion at This Textile Art Exhibition

New Delhi: What if belonging had a colour, joy had a texture or courage could take physical shape? These questions form the starting point of “The Voyage Within & Beyond”, a solo contemporary textile art exhibition by textile artist and Emot Studio founder Garima Goel, opening on September 12 at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre.

The exhibition invites visitors to look beyond wool as a familiar craft material and experience it as a medium for emotion, memory, belonging and transformation. According to the exhibition note, the show explores the “inner landscapes” people carry within themselves and the changes that take place as they move through them.

For Goel, a NIFT Delhi graduate with a background in fashion and textiles, the journey from textile design to contemporary art has been closely linked to the desire to slow down and reconnect with the inner self. Her practice uses natural wool, colour, texture, form and slow handmade processes to translate intangible experiences into physical forms.

At the exhibition, felted wool moves beyond its conventional functional and decorative associations. The works sit somewhere between textile, sculpture and contemporary art, using wool, embroidery, colour and texture to explore experiences that can be difficult to articulate in words.

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The tactile quality of the works is central to the experience. Layers of fibre, embroidery, beads and other textile elements create surfaces that invite viewers to look closely and encounter the material through its textures and forms. Goel’s practice also draws a connection with India’s handmade wool traditions, particularly the Namda tradition of Kashmir, while experimenting with new forms, scales and applications.

The exhibition is also an extension of Emot Studio, Goel’s Delhi-based contemporary textile art studio. The studio works with felted wool across artworks, tapestries, textile sculpture, objects, wearables, jewellery and functional art, with the larger intention of bringing a traditional material into contemporary creative contexts.

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The upcoming show follows Goel’s recent presentation at the Australian High Commission, New Delhi, where her textile works were presented as part of The Woolmark Company’s The Merino Circle 2026.

“The Voyage Within & Beyond” is designed not merely as an exhibition to be viewed, but as an experience of slowing down and connecting with self. Visitors are encouraged to undertake their own inward journey, encountering different emotional states while reflecting on their own memories, identities and transformations.

The exhibition opens with an evening gathering on September 12, from 6 pm to 8.30 pm, at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. For art and design enthusiasts, it offers an opportunity to encounter wool in an unusual avatar—as a tactile contemporary art form that connects the material world with the emotions within.