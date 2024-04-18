Advertisement

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is an annual event held on April 18 to commemorate and draw attention to cultural landscapes and structures that play important roles in the lives of individuals, communities, and nations. It is critical to raise awareness of their importance and encourage people to work together to protect the world's heritage properties. We connect to our history through our heritage.

History of World Heritage Day

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed that World Heritage Day be observed annually on April 18th. The proposal received approval from UNESCO's General Conference the following year. Since then, the special day has been observed annually on April 18. Human activities, natural disasters, and urbanisation frequently cause damage to heritage monuments and sites. The day emphasizes the importance of safeguarding and preserving them.

Significance of World Heritage Day

The theme for World Heritage Day 2024 is "Disasters & Conflicts Through the Lens of the Venice Charter". World heritage includes natural landscapes, historical monuments, cultural practices, traditions, rituals, and ancient ruins. It is critical to safeguard them. They are known for their cultural value, and UNESCO recognises their universal significance. These heritage sites are also tourist attractions, which can benefit the local economy. They allow us to gain insight into our rich history and past that we were previously unaware of. They must be protected and preserved for future generations.

Monuments In India

India has a total of 3691 monuments and sites. Of these, 40 have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites. As we commemorate World Heritage Day 2024, let's look at some historical monuments that you can visit in India to mark the occasion.

Taj Mahal



Red Fort



Qutub Minar



Humayun's Tomb



Temples at Hampi



Sanchi Stupa



Hawa Mahal



Char Minar



Ajanta and Ellora Caves



Khajuraho Temples