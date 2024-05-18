Advertisement

World Museum Day, celebrated on May 18th, is the perfect opportunity to appreciate the invaluable role museums play in preserving history, culture, and art. India is home to numerous museums that offer a glimpse into its glorious past and vibrant present. Here are five must-visit museums in India that you should explore to celebrate this special day.

The Indian Museum, Kolkata

Established in 1814, the Indian Museum in Kolkata is the oldest and one of the largest museums in India. This museum boasts an impressive collection of artifacts, including ancient sculptures, paintings, fossils, and meteorites. Key highlights include the Egyptian mummy, the Buddha relics, and the extensive collection of Gandharan art. The Indian Museum offers a comprehensive view of India’s cultural and natural heritage, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

The National Museum, New Delhi

Located in the heart of India’s capital, the National Museum in New Delhi is one of the country's most prominent museums. Founded in 1949, it houses an extensive collection of artifacts spanning over 5,000 years of Indian history. Visitors can explore galleries dedicated to the Indus Valley Civilization, Maurya and Gupta periods, medieval art, and modern Indian art. The museum also features an impressive collection of Central Asian antiquities, making it a treasure trove of historical and cultural artifacts.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai

Formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum, this museum in Mumbai is a marvel of Indo-Saracenic architecture. Established in 1922, it offers a rich collection of artifacts, including sculptures, bronzes, decorative arts, and European paintings. The museum also has an extensive natural history section and a fascinating collection of textiles and Indian miniature paintings. Its beautifully landscaped gardens and heritage architecture make it a delightful place to explore.

The Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

The Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad is renowned for its eclectic collection, largely amassed by Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, Salar Jung III. Opened in 1951, the museum features a vast array of artifacts, including art, antiques, textiles, manuscripts, and weaponry from different parts of the world. Highlights include the Veiled Rebecca statue, the double-figure wooden statue, and the famous collection of clocks. The museum’s diverse collection offers a unique glimpse into various cultures and time periods.

The Government Museum, Chennai

Known as the Madras Museum, the Government Museum in Chennai is the second oldest museum in India, established in 1851. It is renowned for its exceptional collection of South Indian bronzes, particularly the Chola bronzes. The museum also houses extensive archaeological finds, numismatic collections, zoological specimens, and an art gallery featuring traditional and contemporary Indian art. Its natural history section and children’s museum make it an educational and engaging destination for all ages.