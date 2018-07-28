‘Dreaming Food’ Photo Series On India By Italian Photographer Causes Massive ‘Poverty Porn’ Debate

Hack: Alessio Mamo, an Italian freelance photographer based in Catania, Sicily is facing massive backlash on his series- Dreaming Food

Alessio Mamo, an Italian freelance photographer based in Catania, Sicily is facing massive backlash on his series ‘Dreaming Food’ featured on the World Press Photo Foundation’s Instagram.

The pictures in the series are from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in India, showing poverty stricken people with a lavish 'fake' food-spread laid out on a table in front of them. The series ‘Dreaming Food’ is described as ‘a conceptual project about the hunger issue in India’ by the photographer.

‘The idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time. I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table’, writes Alessio Mamo alongwith the pictures.

The project since it featured has been the subject of much online debate, with people slamming the photographer and terming it as ‘poverty porn’ and ‘sickening’. Mamo apologised in a statement on Tuesday after several Instagram and Twitter users criticised the series.

And @WorldPressPhoto you should be ashamed of yourselves. Truly ashamed. This was not a 'conceptual project on hunger.' This was an abomination of an exploitative gaze. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) July 23, 2018

Dear @WorldPressPhoto your latest 'Dreaming about food' series on Instagram, featuring poverty stricken Indians with closed eyes and fake food in front of them, isn't journalism. It's poverty porn masquerading as journalism. Hope you realize that you are nothing but white trash. pic.twitter.com/no2dZLyOCC — Arnav Das Sharma (@arnav_d) July 23, 2018

How *not* to photograph people who have less money than you, on full display at @WorldPressPhoto’s Instagram today. World Press Photo is one of the world’s most well-known photo organizations, but economically disadvantaged humans are not props. #povertyporn #telltheirstories pic.twitter.com/MXtMVcabie — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) July 23, 2018

Wow, this is tasteless and crass. From photographer @alessiomamo: "I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table.” https://t.co/kXHa5Tv9rv pic.twitter.com/eeZXUlNMak — Melissa Lyttle (@melissalyttle) July 22, 2018

This photographer brought his own fake food to put in front of these starving children in India. He asked them to dream about what kind of food they wanted to put on the table. This is an example of #journalism with no moral compass. @WorldPressPhoto why are you supporting this? pic.twitter.com/4hmDzSJO45 — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) July 23, 2018

‘The idea was to create a contrast between a typical Western table with luxurious food in a poor context that could emphasize this contrast.The only goal of the concept was to let western people think, in a provocative way, about the waste of food ’, the photographer clarified in a statement.

‘I want to offer my deepest apologies to anyone who felt offended and hurt by this photos, and to the people I photographed. It was not my intention at all to discredit them. I’m in love with India and with the people. I’m always open to be criticised in my work, but I have never in my life felt hate like the comments directed at me in recent days’, he added.

After the controversy, the World Press Photo Foundation also released a statement on the photographer’s work. The foundation said that ‘Alessio Mamo’s takeover started on 16 July and ended on 22 July. The photographers are responsible for selecting their work to show and writing their captions.’

