Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most versatile Bollywood singers whose performances shaped the country’s musical memory and cinema, died aged 92 in Mumbai on April 12. While the voice of Bollywood for over 8 decades may have fallen silent, her countless melodies live on. One-half of the legendary sister songstress duo, Bhosle, the younger sister of late Lata Mangeshkar, was drawn to the stage even in her 90s.

While the music landscape shifted and Bhosle stopped taking up so many singing projects as she once used to, she focussed on concerts and singles. One of her renditions was dedicated to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living International Center, where she spent ample time meditating. Main Hoon, a Hindi song sung by legendary singer Bhosle and written by Rajita Kulkarni, is dedicated to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his social works. It is a beautiful devotional track that reflects a deep sense of reverence and connection, capturing the essence of her devotion through music.

Asha Bhosle with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Image: X

Founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living is an educational and humanitarian movement involved in stress management and service initiatives. The organisation operates globally in 156 countries and has impacted the lives of over 450 million people.

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Bhosle shared a meaningful association with Sri Sri University, reflecting her connection to environments that nurture both artistic expression and inner growth. Upon her death, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remembered her zeal and inclination towards spirituality.

He wrote, "Asha Bhosle was a sincere spiritual seeker. Every single day, she diligently practiced meditation and Kriya. She was a familiar and cherished presence at our ashram and university. She often called to speak about her spiritual journey. When her family spoke to me of her condition, I said: may whatever is best for her come to pass. Sending them love and strength during this time (sic)."

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