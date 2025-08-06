Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Compatible? Here’s What Numerology Has To Say

Son of Sardaar 2 actress Mrunal Thakur and Kuberaa actor Dhanush have recently been grabbing all the attention for being the newest lovebirds in the town. While both actors have not addressed these speculations, the rumour mills are abuzz with snippets of their video from an event where the two can be spotted holding hands. Eagle-eyed fans have also found a shared playlist on a popular music streaming platform, lending further legitimacy to the news. However, it is clear that the fans of both actors are excited about this new journey.

But are Dhanush and Mrunal compatible? This is what Numerology has to say about the couple. Let’s analyse their compatibility through the lens of numerology, as applied through the astrobelief astrology technique.

By calculating their driver numbers, derived from their birth dates, we can uncover insights into their relationship dynamics.

Birth Date Analysis

Dhanush

Date of Birth: 28 July 1983

Driver Number: 2+8 =10, which gives (1+0)= 1

Mrunal Thakur

Date of Birth: 1 August 1992

Driver Number: 1