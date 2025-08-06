Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Compatible? Here’s What Numerology Has To Say

Updated 6 August 2025 at 17:14 IST
Son of Sardaar 2 actress Mrunal Thakur and Kuberaa actor Dhanush have recently been grabbing all the attention for being the newest lovebirds in the town. While both actors have not addressed these speculations, the rumour mills are abuzz with snippets of their video from an event where the two can be spotted holding hands. Eagle-eyed fans have also found a shared playlist on a popular music streaming platform, lending further legitimacy to the news. However, it is clear that the fans of both actors are excited about this new journey.
But are Dhanush and Mrunal compatible? This is what Numerology has to say about the couple. Let’s analyse their compatibility through the lens of numerology, as applied through the astrobelief astrology technique.
Birth Date Analysis
Dhanush
Date of Birth: 28 July 1983
Driver Number: 2+8 =10, which gives (1+0)= 1
Mrunal Thakur
Date of Birth: 1 August 1992
Driver Number: 1
Conclusion: According to the calculations, both actors’ driver numbers are 1, which indicates a strong chemistry, leadership qualities, independence, ambition and mutual respect. This combination is highly compatible, often rated as a top-tier pairing. Both individuals are ambitious, driven, and share a "kingly" energy, leading to mutual respect and success in business or personal endeavours.
6 August 2025