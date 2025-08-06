After Ruling Box Office, Ahaan Panday Becomes Fans' 'Saiyaara' With Humble Public Appearance | Watch

Ahaan Panday is the latest sensation of the Hindi film industry. The Saiyaara star has won hearts with his performance in the Mohit Suri directorial. Despite his debut film stomping past the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, Ahaan Panday seems to have no starry airs about him. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on August 5, where he politely obliged his fans with photos and videos.

Ahaan Panday's ‘humility’ wins hearts

Ahaan Panday is basking in the success of Saiyaara. The actor stepped out in the city on August 5 when his fans queued up to click pictures with him. Ahaan looked dapper in an electric blue hoodie teamed with light denims. He also donned a face mask, likely to hide from the public.



However, when the paparazzi and fans recognised him, they surrounded him for photos and videos. The actor obliged all requests and patiently waited to finish clicking pictures. He also greeted the camerapersons present at the moment. Ahaan's humility and down-to-earth nature have won hearts on social media.



Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara crosses ₹300 crore at the box office

After a decent opening, Saiyaara scripted records at the domestic box office. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer registered massive growth in business in the subsequent days. Despite new releases and strong competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara continued to dominate the big screen and pull audiences to housefull theatres. After an 11-day theatrical run, the musical romance has amassed a total of ₹ 304.6 Cr in India, as per Sacnilk.



