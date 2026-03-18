Astrological New Year 2026 On March 20: Major Zodiac Shift Likely As Sun Moves To Aries, Mercury Exits Retrograde

The upcoming days are full of positive energy and bring with them hopes for renewal as the Zodiac cycle resets on March 20. On the day, the energies will shift dramatically when the Sun enters Aries. This is coupled with other astronomically significant events such as the Spring Equinox and the new moon. This celestial shift is believed to usher in fresh beginnings, renewed energy, and a surge of motivation across all zodiac signs.

March 20 is considered the astrological new year as the Sun enters Aries, marking the start of a new zodiac cycle. For the unversed, Aries is considered the first of the 12 star signs. It is also associated with leadership, courage, and action. As the Sun enters this fiery sign, it signals the start of a new zodiac cycle, often referred to as the “cosmic spring.” This period is considered ideal for initiating new projects, setting intentions, and embracing change. The influence of Aries encourages individuals to step out of their comfort zones and take bold decisions.

Mercury is finally out of retrograde

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The astrological new year this year is even more pivotal as it comes with a transition in Mercury’s movement. After a rather long and exhausting period of retrograde (often linked with communication breakdowns, travel delays, and misunderstandings), Mercury is expected to move direct around the same time. This shift is likely to bring clarity, smoother communication, and better decision-making. Plans that may have been stalled or confusing during the retrograde phase could finally gain momentum.



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How will the cosmic changes affect zodiac signs?

Astrologers suggest that this combination of the Sun entering Aries and Mercury regaining forward motion creates a highly favourable window for personal and professional growth. It’s a time when ideas can be executed with confidence, and long-pending conversations or negotiations may find resolution.

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For each zodiac sign, the Astrological New Year brings a unique set of opportunities.

Fire signs, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, may feel especially energised and ready to take charge.

Earth signs, Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, could benefit from stability and practical planning.

Air and water signs may experience emotional clarity and improved communication in relationships.

Also Read: 5 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Get Annoyed Easily



It is advised to refer to local priests and astrology experts to know the exact changes in your life based on cosmic changes.