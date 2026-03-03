Lunar Eclipse 2026 Timings in India: Dos And Don'ts During Chandra Grahan On March 3

The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 will take place in India today, March 3. On the eve of Holi celebrations, the lunar eclipse, or blood moon, comes with an extended sutak kaal, making a few hours of the day inauspicious for any positive tasks. A lunar or moon eclipse occurs when Earth comes into the shadow of the moon by coming between the moon and the sun. The Chandra Grahan on March 3 is a total lunar eclipse when the full moon will appear reddish in colour. The celestial event is also known as a blue moon.

Apart from its astronomical impacts, the lunar eclipse is said to bring with it several spiritual changes as well. Experts believe that special energies are aligned during this time, which pulls one inwards and encourages introspection. It is believed that chanting, meditations and prayers during this time can be highly beneficial.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 timings in India

According to Drik Panchang, the sutak and chandra grahan timings on March 3 are:

Chandra Grahan starts: 2:14 PM to 4:58 PM

Partial eclipse timings: 3:20 PM

Total lunar eclipse timings: 4:34 PM

Maximum eclipse time: 5:03 PM

Total lunar eclipse ends: 5:32 PM

Eclipse concludes: 7:53 PM

Sutak 3 March 2026 Timings

As per Drik Panchang, the sutak timings along with the Chandra Grahan are between 09:39 AM and 06:46 PM. It is advised not to perform any auspicious tasks during the sutak timing.

What to do during Chandra Grahan 2026

Chanting: Observers are advised to partake in chanting and meditation during the chandra grahan.

Tulsi leaves in food: It is believed that adding tulsi patta and kusha grass can purify food during the eclipse

Cover God idols: To protect the deities from negative energies, it is said that one must cover the idols with a cloth during the lunar eclipse.

Purify your home with gangajal

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

It is preferred to stay indoors during the Chandra Grahan

Children are advised not to observe the eclipse without adult supervision



Things to avoid during the Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India on March 3

Fasting: It is believed that food intake should be restricted during the lunar eclipse.

Sleeping must also be avoided during the Chandra Grahan takes place.

No auspicious activities or new purchases should be made during this time.

Avoid using sharp objects like knives or other tools during this time.

Stay away from idols and temples while the Chandra Grahan is ongoing.



Dos and Don'ts during Chandra Grahan for pregnant women

Pregnant women are traditionally advised to be extra cautious during the lunar eclipse. As per experts, it is advised that expecting mothers should not look at the moon directly and must stay indoors during the grahan.They should spend the time chanting and meditating while keeping a small Tulsi leaf by their side.

