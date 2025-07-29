Astrology & Food: Aligning Your Celestial Nutrition With Planetary Influences

Updated 29 July 2025 at 17:57 IST
Food and astrology are intertwined through a symbolic association between planets and specific food types, reflecting how celestial energies influence dietary preferences and habits.
In astrology, foods that align well with the energies of the particular planets are known as “Celestial Nutrition”. Each planet corresponds to certain foods and flavours.
By consuming foods associated with a particular planet, one can potentially enhance the positive attributes of that planet in their life or mitigate any negative influences.
1) Sun: Vitality and Leadership
Foods to eat: Wheat, jaggery, honey, oranges, saffron or cinnamon.
2) Moon: Emotions and Intuition
Foods to eat: Rice, milk, yoghurt, coconut and cucumber.
3) Mars: Courage and Strength
Foods to eat: Lentils, pomegranate, tomatoes, ginger, and chilli.
4) Mercury: Communication and Intelligence
Foods to eat: Leafy greens, green gram pears, basil and coriander.
5) Jupiter: Wisdom and Growth
Foods to eat: Turmeric, yellow lentils, bananas and mangoes.
6) Venus: Beauty and Harmony
Foods to eat: Dairy products like cream, cheese, strawberries and peaches.
7) Saturn: Discipline and Patience
Foods to eat: Black sesame seeds, black gram, and millets.
8) Rahu: Ambition and Innovation
Foods to eat: Mushrooms, coffee and spicy snacks.
9) Ketu: Spirituality and Detachment
Foods to eat: Moong dal, Khichdi and pumpkin.
Published 29 July 2025 at 17:57 IST