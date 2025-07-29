Astrology & Food: Aligning Your Celestial Nutrition With Planetary Influences

Food and astrology are intertwined through a symbolic association between planets and specific food types, reflecting how celestial energies influence dietary preferences and habits.

What is Celestial Nutrition?

In astrology, foods that align well with the energies of the particular planets are known as “Celestial Nutrition”. Each planet corresponds to certain foods and flavours.

By consuming foods associated with a particular planet, one can potentially enhance the positive attributes of that planet in their life or mitigate any negative influences.

According to the astrologers, here’s what to eat to strengthen your planet :

1) Sun: Vitality and Leadership

Foods to eat: Wheat, jaggery, honey, oranges, saffron or cinnamon.

2) Moon: Emotions and Intuition

Foods to eat: Rice, milk, yoghurt, coconut and cucumber.

3) Mars: Courage and Strength

Foods to eat: Lentils, pomegranate, tomatoes, ginger, and chilli.

4) Mercury: Communication and Intelligence

Foods to eat: Leafy greens, green gram pears, basil and coriander.

5) Jupiter: Wisdom and Growth

Foods to eat: Turmeric, yellow lentils, bananas and mangoes.

6) Venus: Beauty and Harmony

Foods to eat: Dairy products like cream, cheese, strawberries and peaches.

7) Saturn: Discipline and Patience

Foods to eat: Black sesame seeds, black gram, and millets.

8) Rahu: Ambition and Innovation

Foods to eat: Mushrooms, coffee and spicy snacks.

9) Ketu: Spirituality and Detachment