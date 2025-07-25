Unlocking Your Health Potential: How Numerology Can Reveal Your Health Patterns And Well-Being

Updated 25 July 2025 at 18:40 IST
Medical numerology is a practice that explores the connection between numbers and health, using numerological calculations to gain insights into an individual’s well-being. It reveals the specific numbers associated with your birthdate and name, which shows the patterns and influences related to your physical, emotional and mental well-being.
According to the numerologist, to calculate your personal health number, you first need to know your life path number, which can be calculated in the following steps:
Step 1: Write down your full date of birth, including your day, month and year.
Step 2: Now, add all the digits to a single digit.
Each number from 1 to 9 is associated with specific health-related characteristics and potential issues.
Potential problems: Heart and stomach issues, as well as blood circulation problems.
Potential problems: Stomach issues, digestive problems, anaemia, nervousness and insomnia.
Potential problems: Liver and gallbladder issues.
Potential problems: Pain in bones and joints.
Potential problems: Nervous system, lungs and intestines.
Potential problems: Reproductive system and kidneys.
Potential problems: Lymphatic system and skin.
Skeletal system and chronic conditions.
