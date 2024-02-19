Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Billionaires Of The World Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs? Survey Reveals

Based on the birth date of the current billionaires of the world, here are zodiac signs that are most likely to be at the top of the pyramid.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Billionaires Of The World Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs?
Billionaires Of The World Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Some people believe in Astrology while some do not. However, a recent study has revealed that if you belong to certain zodiac signs, you chances vof becoming a billionaire increases multifold. UK-based lender Cashfloat has managed to find pout what percentage of billionaires belong to which zodiac signs. Based on the birth date of the current billionaires of the world, here are zodiac signs that are most likely to be at the top of the pyramid when it comes to wealth.

Zodiac signs, ranked according to the number of billionaires

Advertisement
Representative image of billionaire | Unsplash
  • Libra – 12%
  • Pisces – 11%
  • Taurus – 10%
  • Leo – 9%
  • Aries – 8%
  • Virgo – 8%
  • Gemini – 8%
  • Aquarius – 7.5%
  • Cancer – 7.5%
  • Sagittarius – 7.5%
  • Scorpio – 6%
  • Capricorn 5.5%

The top 5 zodiac signs most likely to be billionaires

Representative image of billionaire | Unsplash

Libra

Libras are known for their charm, diplomacy, and ability to navigate complex social situations. These traits can be invaluable in the business world, where networking and relationship-building are essential for success. Libras are also known for their sense of balance and fairness, which can help them make sound financial decisions.

Advertisement

Pisces

Pisceans are often described as intuitive, imaginative, and creative. These qualities can be advantageous in industries such as entertainment, art, or technology, where innovation and vision are key to achieving success. Pisceans are also known for their adaptability, which allows them to thrive in ever-changing market conditions.

Advertisement

Taurus

Taurans are renowned for their practicality, determination, and resilience. These traits make them well-suited for entrepreneurship and investment, where patience and perseverance are essential for long-term success. Taurans are also known for their appreciation of luxury and comfort, which can drive them to strive for financial abundance.

Advertisement

Leo

Leos are natural-born leaders with charisma, confidence, and ambition. These qualities often propel them to the top of their fields, whether in business, entertainment, or politics. Leos are also known for their generosity and willingness to take risks, which can lead to lucrative opportunities and financial rewards.

Advertisement

Aries

Arians are known for their assertiveness, courage, and competitive spirit. These traits make them natural go-getters who are not afraid to take charge and pursue their goals with determination. Arians thrive in fast-paced environments and are often drawn to industries such as finance, sports, or technology, where they can channel their energy into achieving financial success.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

an hour ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

4 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

20 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Returning Officer Should Be Prosecuted, Says SC

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. LS Polls: SP Fields Afzal Ansari From Ghazipur | Full List

    India News26 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Amplats to shed jobs amid profit plunge

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo