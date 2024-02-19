Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Billionaires Of The World Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs? Survey Reveals
Based on the birth date of the current billionaires of the world, here are zodiac signs that are most likely to be at the top of the pyramid.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Some people believe in Astrology while some do not. However, a recent study has revealed that if you belong to certain zodiac signs, you chances vof becoming a billionaire increases multifold. UK-based lender Cashfloat has managed to find pout what percentage of billionaires belong to which zodiac signs. Based on the birth date of the current billionaires of the world, here are zodiac signs that are most likely to be at the top of the pyramid when it comes to wealth.
Zodiac signs, ranked according to the number of billionaires
Advertisement
- Libra – 12%
- Pisces – 11%
- Taurus – 10%
- Leo – 9%
- Aries – 8%
- Virgo – 8%
- Gemini – 8%
- Aquarius – 7.5%
- Cancer – 7.5%
- Sagittarius – 7.5%
- Scorpio – 6%
- Capricorn 5.5%
The top 5 zodiac signs most likely to be billionaires
Libra
Libras are known for their charm, diplomacy, and ability to navigate complex social situations. These traits can be invaluable in the business world, where networking and relationship-building are essential for success. Libras are also known for their sense of balance and fairness, which can help them make sound financial decisions.
Advertisement
Pisces
Pisceans are often described as intuitive, imaginative, and creative. These qualities can be advantageous in industries such as entertainment, art, or technology, where innovation and vision are key to achieving success. Pisceans are also known for their adaptability, which allows them to thrive in ever-changing market conditions.
Advertisement
Taurus
Taurans are renowned for their practicality, determination, and resilience. These traits make them well-suited for entrepreneurship and investment, where patience and perseverance are essential for long-term success. Taurans are also known for their appreciation of luxury and comfort, which can drive them to strive for financial abundance.
Advertisement
Leo
Leos are natural-born leaders with charisma, confidence, and ambition. These qualities often propel them to the top of their fields, whether in business, entertainment, or politics. Leos are also known for their generosity and willingness to take risks, which can lead to lucrative opportunities and financial rewards.
Advertisement
Aries
Arians are known for their assertiveness, courage, and competitive spirit. These traits make them natural go-getters who are not afraid to take charge and pursue their goals with determination. Arians thrive in fast-paced environments and are often drawn to industries such as finance, sports, or technology, where they can channel their energy into achieving financial success.
Advertisement
Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Amplats to shed jobs amid profit plungeBusiness News27 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.