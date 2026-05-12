Can Moon Phases Affect Sleep? Here’s What Studies Suggest

The belief that moon phases influence human behaviour and sleep has been present in various cultures for generations. According to Harvard Medical School, Science Advances published an article that found "that people fell asleep later and slept for less time overall in the three to five days leading up to a full moon". Full moons are frequently associated with restlessness and mood swings. Although there's no scientific evidence that supports the idea that the moon causes sleep and behavioural changes. Researchers believe that lunar cycles have a minor impact on sleep patterns.

What do studies say about moon phases and sleep?

Full moon affects sleep cycle | Image: Freepik

Several studies have researched whether moon phases influence sleep quality. According to a study published by the Sleep Foundation, the full moon was linked to poor sleep access. During this phase, people took five minutes longer to fall asleep, and they slept for 20 minutes less. Another study found that the total sleep time during the full moon was decreased by 25 minutes. Another study published in Current Biology found that sleep quality was decreased on full moon nights.

Why could moon phases influence sleep?

– According to a study in the Sleep Foundation, researchers believe that increased exposure to moonlight during full moon phases may disrupt sleep. The added brightness at night can also affect the melatonin production. It is the hormone responsible for regulating sleep cycles.

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– Some experts believe that psychological factors may play a role in the disruption of sleep. People who experience sleep disturbances during the full lunar phases become more conscious of their poor sleep patterns on those nights.

Also Read: These 5 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be The Best Party Hosts

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Is the disruption of sleep scientifically proven?