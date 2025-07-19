Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Dua's Mulank Is 8, Know What Numerology Says About Her Personality, Career And More

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl, named Dua, in September last year. The actor couple is yet to reveal her face in public and fans can't wait for her glimpse. Bollywood celebrities are known to believe in numerology and astrology and take expert recommended steps so that their career is positively affected. Here's decoding Dua's personality based on numerology. The little one was born on September 8, 2024.

Ranveer and Deepika married in 2018 | Image: X

What is the significance of number 8 in numerology?

Number 8 is often associated with individuals who embody the essence of power, ambition and material success. People born under the influence of this number are known to be determined and possess unrelenting drive.

Personality traits of Number 8

– Ambitious and Driven: Numerology 8 individuals have the attitude of a go-getter. Their ambition is not restricted by anything and they're willing to put in the effort required to taste the highs of success.

– Confident and Authoritative: They are natural leaders who command respect and inspire others to follow their vision.

– Practical and Responsible: Numerology 8 individuals are known for their practical approach to life.

– Materialistic: The number 8 is often associated with material wealth and luxury. Individuals influenced by this number often prioritise financial security and enjoy the finer things in life.

– Emotionally Guarded: These individuals can be emotionally vulnerable. However, they often struggle to open up and may come across as aloof or distant to others.

Numerology 8 individuals have a keen sense of financial management | Image: X

Numerology 8 people are good with...

People born under the number 8 have a keen sense of financial management. They are good at managing resources and building wealth.

– Strategic Thinkers: They're able to navigate complex situations, identify opportunities and develop effective plans to achieve their goals.

– Loyal and Protective: Despite their tough exterior, they are fiercely loyal and protective of their loved ones.

Challenges faced by Numerology 8 individuals...

– Numerology 8 individuals need to work on developing emotional intelligence and learning to express their feelings in a better way.

– Balancing Materialism and Spirituality: This will help them cultivate a sense of purpose and fulfillment beyond material possessions.