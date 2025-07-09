Why Celebrities Change Their Name Spellings: The Numerology Behind the Fame Game

Ever noticed celebrities suddenly spelling their names differently—like adding extra letters or dropping a vowel? It’s not a typo. Many do it based on numerology, a belief that names carry numerical vibrations that influence career, health, and destiny.

How numerology works in name spellings

In numerology, each letter corresponds to a number (A=1, B=2, C=3, and so on). The total of these numbers gives a Name Number, believed to affect one's energy and opportunities. By tweaking spellings, celebs try to align their names with more favourable numbers—often 1 (leadership), 3 (creativity), 5 (fame), or 6 (public love).

Also Read: How To Find Your Ambition Number And What It Says About You

Celebrities who swear by the numerological tweaks

Karisma Kapoor: Born “Karishma,” she dropped the ‘h’ to align her name number with 6, symbolizing harmony and popularity.

Riteish Deshmukh: Added an extra ‘i’ in “Riteish” to land on a stronger 3, linked to creativity and expression.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Extra ‘n’ and ‘r’ were added to make his name total align with 6, believed to boost public appeal and love.

Rajkummar Rao: Doubled the ‘m’ in Rajkummar, likely targeting number 1 for leadership and solo stardom.

Why It Matters in Showbiz