Updated 9 July 2025 at 18:55 IST

Why Celebrities Change Their Name Spellings: The Numerology Behind the Fame Game

Many celebrities alter name spellings based on numerology to boost fame, luck, and success. From Karisma Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, small tweaks align names with lucky numbers like 3, 5, or 6—believed to attract creativity, popularity, and growth. See why.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Star Names As Per Numerology
Star Names As Per Numerology | Image: Instagram

Ever noticed celebrities suddenly spelling their names differently—like adding extra letters or dropping a vowel? It’s not a typo. Many do it based on numerology, a belief that names carry numerical vibrations that influence career, health, and destiny.

How numerology works in name spellings

In numerology, each letter corresponds to a number (A=1, B=2, C=3, and so on). The total of these numbers gives a Name Number, believed to affect one's energy and opportunities. By tweaking spellings, celebs try to align their names with more favourable numbers—often 1 (leadership), 3 (creativity), 5 (fame), or 6 (public love).

Celebrities who swear by the numerological tweaks

  • Karisma Kapoor: Born “Karishma,” she dropped the ‘h’ to align her name number with 6, symbolizing harmony and popularity.
  • Riteish Deshmukh: Added an extra ‘i’ in “Riteish” to land on a stronger 3, linked to creativity and expression.
  • Ayushmann Khurrana: Extra ‘n’ and ‘r’ were added to make his name total align with 6, believed to boost public appeal and love.
  • Rajkummar Rao: Doubled the ‘m’ in Rajkummar, likely targeting number 1 for leadership and solo stardom.

Why It Matters in Showbiz

In an unpredictable industry like entertainment, numerology offers stars a perceived edge. Whether it’s superstition or strategy, that one extra letter might just change the game.

Published 9 July 2025 at 18:55 IST