Explained | What Do The 12 Houses In Astrology Represent

While many people are familiar with zodiac signs, astrology goes beyond the 12 signs. A birth chart is divided into 12 houses, and they reveal how different areas of life are shaped. These houses are an important part of the natal chart. Astrologers believe that the position of planets within these houses provides insight into a person's personality.

What are the 12 houses of astrology?

A natal chart is the chart of the time a person was born. The 12 houses of astrology represent different areas of life in the natal chart. Planets in each house influence how various aspects of one's life unfold. The first six houses revolve around an individual, while the second six focus on their dealings with others. Here's a look at what each of the 12 houses represents:

* First house: Self-image

The first house is associated with identity, appearance, personality, and first impressions. It reflects how a person presents themselves to the world.

* Second house: Money and value

This house governs finances, possessions, and personal values. It is linked to how a person earns, spends, and views wealth.

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* Third House: Communication and mind

The third house relates to communication, learning, curiosity, and the environment. It reflects how a person shares ideas and gathers information.

* Fourth House: Home and family

This house is associated with the family. It represents a person's emotional foundation and sense of security.

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* Fifth House: Creativity and romance

The fifth house governs creativity, self-expression, hobbies, romance, and children. It is linked to activities that bring joy and fulfilment.

* Sixth House: Work and health

This house focuses on daily habits, responsibilities, work routines, and health. It reflects how a person manages everyday life and well-being.

* Seventh House: Relationship

The seventh house is associated with marriage, committed relationships, and business partnerships. It represents one-on-one connections and cooperation.

* Eighth House: Shared resources

This house governs transformation, shared resources, inheritances, and deeper emotional experiences. It is often linked to change and personal growth.

* Ninth House: Higher mind

The ninth house is connected to higher education, philosophy, spirituality, and long-distance travel. It represents the search for knowledge and broader perspectives.

* Tenth House: Career

This house relates to career, achievements, reputation, and public image. It is often associated with professional goals and ambitions.

* Eleventh House: Social life and groups

The eleventh house governs friendships, social groups, networking, and future aspirations. It reflects a person's connection to communities and collective goals.

* Twelfth House: Inner world and self-doing