Ganga Dussehra 2026: Astrological Dos And Don’ts To Reduce Rahu, Ketu, Shani Dosha; Know Remedies

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Celebrated on the tenth day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha, Ganga Dussehra is one of the most spiritually significant days in Hinduism. It marks the descent of Goddess Ganga from the heavens to Earth for King Bhagiratha. The day is widely revered for its profound power to purify the soul, cleanse past karma, and bring blessings to one's ancestors.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Astrological Significance

Do you know that taking a dip in the River Ganga on this day can cleanse 10 types of sins, which are committed through mind, speech, and actions. Spiritually, this is considered a powerful karmic reset period.

Strong Water Element & Moon Energy

The festival occurs during the waxing Moon phase (Shukla Paksha), which supports spiritual growth and emotional purification. Water element energies are highly activated, making it favourable for emotional healing, meditation, spiritual remedies and ancestor-related rituals. So, devotees with afflicted Moon, Rahu, or Pitru Dosha in their horoscopes are traditionally advised to perform Ganga-related remedies on this day.

Good Day for Pitru Blessings

Offerings to ancestors (Pitru Tarpan) on this day are believed to reduce ancestral karmic burdens, bring peace to departed souls and improve family harmony and prosperity.

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Beneficial for Spiritual Progress

The day is also considered auspicious for mantra chanting, charity (daan), fasting, Shiva and Ganga worship and starting spiritual disciplines.

Many devotees chant:

➢ “Om Namah Shivaya.”

➢ “Om Shri Gangayai Namah."

Connection with Lord Shiva

According to tradition, Lord Shiva carried the descending Ganga in his matted hair to protect Earth as she was coming down with a force. Therefore, worshipping both Goddess Ganga and Lord Shiva is highly auspicious. Rudrabhishek and water offerings to the Shiva Lingam are commonly performed.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Dos

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurta.

Take a bath in a river if possible; otherwise, add a few drops of Ganga water to bath water at home.

Offer water, flowers, milk, and white items to Maa Ganga.

Worship Lord Shiva and chant prayers such as Om Shri Gangayai Namah, Om Namah Shivaya, or Ganga Stotram or Ganga Ashtakam.

After worshipping, take a sankalp of fasting, you can either have full-day fast or till the puja.

Donating on this day is considered highly auspicious. Devotees can donate water, white clothes, rice, curd, sugar, fans, or umbrellas (summer charity) or food for the poor.

Perform tarpan or prayers for ancestors and light a diya near water in the evening.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Don’ts

Avoid anger, arguments and harsh speech.

Don't consume non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

Avoid wasting water or polluting rivers.

Avoid negative thinking and gossip.

Avoid cutting trees or harming animals.