Astrology enthusiasts already know the unavoidable impact the month of April will be having on the lives of all zodiac signs. Much of this month, stands characterised by the planet of Mercury being in retrograde. While fatigue, disorientation and disillusionment are the classic symptoms that accompany the retrograde, the fact that April 2024 also harbours eclipse season, may mean that the retrograde is raining down heavier than usual, for those feeling its impact. How are the cardinal signs then - namely, Aries, Libra, Cancer and Capricorn, doing in this regard?

Aries



The retrograde is taking place in the ruling house for Aries - Mercury. This period will see those born in the sign, as well as those with any of their big three - sun, moon or rising - being forced to re-evaluate who they truly are. This does not include the people pleasing tendency this sign tends to fall prey to.

Converse with yourself - that is the best way to make it through.

Cancer



For the cardinal sign of Cancer, April's mercury retrograde will particularly be targeting your ego. While this may seem like a negative statement, the payoff in the long run, provided you truly introspect and make some changes during this time, will serve you well. Mercury is retrograding through the 10th house of career so this may mean that some of your professional endeavours may see a rerouting, or delay.

Cancerians may also find themselves entirely switching up their career trajectories during this time.

Libra



For Librans, Mercury is stationed in their 7th house of partnerships. Known to be footloose and fancy free when it comes to their emotions - particularly romantic - those born in this sign, or with a major placement in it, may find themselves dwelling a little too hard on their past relationships. However, as opposed to the usually dismissive route they take, Librans during this time will find themselves attempting to understand where they themselves went wrong.

If taken the right way, April can prove to be quite a healing month for you.

Capricorn



For Capricorns, Mercury stations retrograde in the 4th house of home and family. The year thus far may have seen you actively looking to start a new chapter - be it romantically, in terms of your career or ever your self-concept. However, the mercury retrograde is here to remind you that you must not forget to cherish and nurture the roots you already have.

Lots of conflict resolution is coming up for this sign - patience is the key to make it through.