There is a growing fascination with the night sky among travelers, drawing many to explore destinations that offer pristine views of the cosmos. In response, India has embraced astro tourism, creating dark sky reserves to attract stargazers and space enthusiasts. These initiatives provide unique experiences that combine astronomy, adventure, and cultural exploration.

In a pioneering move, Uttarakhand Tourism has launched "Nakshatra Sabha," the nation's first dedicated astro tourism campaign. Partnering with Starscapes, an astro tourism company, this initiative promises an immersive experience for astronomy enthusiasts and curious travelers.

Discover Nakshatra Sabha

Nakshatra Sabha is India’s inaugural annual campaign focused on promoting astro tourism. It offers a variety of activities such as stargazing, solar observations, astrophotography contests, and camping under the stars. The campaign's first edition kicks off in early June at George Everest in Mussoorie.

Running until mid-2025, Nakshatra Sabha will host a series of events across various locations in Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Chamoli. These sites are selected for their potential as dark sky reserves. The campaign will feature seminars and webinars with experts, aiming to attract astronomy enthusiasts, adventurers, and global travelers to marvel at the celestial wonders.

Image credit: Unsplash

Community and environmental focus

Uttarakhand Tourism’s initiative aims to foster skill development among local residents and promote the preservation of dark skies in India. A key component of the campaign is the development and implementation of a dark sky preservation policy throughout the region. This policy seeks to protect the natural darkness of the skies, ensuring sustainable astro tourism.

Starscapes’ contribution

Starscapes, India's leading experiential astronomy venture, plays a vital role in Nakshatra Sabha. The company will work closely with local communities, travel and tourism partners, and homestay operators, providing training and support. This collaboration aims to establish Uttarakhand as a premier astro tourism destination globally.

Image credit: Unsplash

Highlights of Nakshatra Sabha

Participants in Nakshatra Sabha can look forward to using specialized equipment for stargazing and celestial observations, guided by trained experts. The campaign will also feature talks by renowned figures from the travel industry and academia, offering insights and knowledge about the universe.

Nakshatra Sabha represents a significant step in promoting astro tourism in India. By blending astronomical exploration with cultural experiences, this campaign aims to put Uttarakhand on the global map as a leading destination for stargazers and space enthusiasts.