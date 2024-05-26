Advertisement

Jupiter essentially signifies all things good - in the most direct sense possible. In the world of Astrology, the grand planet represents the facets of growth, expansion, healing, prosperity, good fortune, and miracles. Naturally then, having the planet grace your sign is highly indicative of brighter times to come. On May 25, Jupiter will be entering the sign of Gemini. While this move of course, is great news for those born in the sign or having a strong placement of the same in their charts, the same also holds for the entire grouping of mutable signs - namely, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces in addition to Gemini.

Gemini



Between May 2024 to June 2025, Gemini will be one of the luckiest signs in Astrology. A boost in reputation is definitely on the cards, motivated by the holistic growth one will see in all areas of their life. This in turn will be a domino effect with respect to the fact that the spotlight will naturally be shining on Gemini for the year to come.

Advertisement

Be sure to express gratitude to maximise the impact.

Virgo



For Virgos, the period between May 2024 and June 2025 will see you have a massive jump when it comes to your career. Recognition for your talents is on the way, something which will translate into long-awaited promotions, better roles, improved respectability. As a matter of fact, if you effectively align your intentions you may find yourself thriving in your dream career.

Sagittarius



For Sagittarians, Jupiter in Gemini brings you a spell of good luck in love. If you are single, you can be sure to chance across somebody new with potential to run a long course in love. Conversely, if you already have your partner by your side, the relationship will strengthen and become more exciting.

Pisces



For most Pisces, 2023 was about working hard and seeing the bare minimum when it came to results. Though the tiredness of it all may not have left your consciousness, the results you desire will be rushing into you between May 2024 and June 2025.

Advertisement

You should allow yourself to take things easy for a while now.