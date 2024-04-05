Advertisement

Colours have long been associated with symbolism and significance, believed to influence our moods, energies, and even luck. Each zodiac sign is said to have its own lucky colour, believed to enhance the strengths and traits of that sign. Knowing what your lucky colours are can be an inspiration for your wardrobe, home decor, or personal accessories. So, let's know the lucky colours for each zodiac sign, according to a list by Astroyogi and how they can bring positivity and harmony into your life.

Aries

Fiery and passionate Aries is associated with the colour red, symbolising energy, action, and vitality. Red is believed to boost Aries' confidence, courage, and drive, empowering them to pursue their goals with vigour and determination.

Red is associated with Aries | Image: Unsplash

Taurus

Earthy and grounded Taurus is aligned with the colour green, representing growth, stability, and abundance. Green is said to resonate with Taurus' nurturing nature, fostering a sense of balance, harmony, and prosperity in their lives.

Gemini

Dynamic and expressive Gemini is linked with the colour yellow, symbolising intellect, optimism, and communication. Yellow is believed to stimulate Gemini's curiosity, creativity, and sociability, inspiring them to embrace new ideas and connect with others.

Cancer

Intuitive and sensitive Cancer is associated with the colour silver, representing intuition, emotional depth, and lunar energy. Silver is said to enhance Cancer's psychic abilities, intuition, and nurturing instincts, guiding them to trust their inner wisdom.

Leo

Bold and confident Leo is aligned with the colour gold, symbolising royalty, creativity, and success. Gold is believed to amplify Leo's charisma, leadership qualities, and passion for self-expression, empowering them to shine bright in all aspects of life.

Leo is aligned with gold | Image: Unsplash

Virgo

Practical and analytical Virgo is linked with the colour navy blue, representing organisation, precision, and wisdom. Navy blue is said to bring clarity, focus, and structure to Virgo's meticulous mind, helping them achieve their goals with efficiency and grace.

Libra

Harmonious and diplomatic Libra is associated with the colour violet, symbolising balance, harmony, and spiritual awareness. Violet is believed to heighten Libra's sense of peace, beauty, and inner harmony, fostering a deeper connection with themselves and others.

Scorpio

Intense and mysterious Scorpio is aligned with the colour grey, representing depth, wisdom, and transformation. Gray is said to resonate with Scorpio's enigmatic nature, helping them navigate the complexities of life with resilience, insight, and adaptability.

Sagittarius

Adventurous and optimistic Sagittarius is linked with the colour lilac, symbolising inspiration, expansion, and spirituality. Lilac is believed to ignite Sagittarius' sense of adventure, curiosity, and optimism, encouraging them to embrace new experiences and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Capricorn

Ambitious and disciplined Capricorn is associated with the colour black, representing strength, sophistication, and authority. Black is said to ground Capricorn's ambitions, providing a sense of stability, focus, and resilience as they climb the ladder of success.

Black is lucky for Capricorn | Image: Unsplash

Aquarius

Innovative and humanitarian Aquarius is aligned with the colour blue, symbolising intelligence, freedom, and tranquillity. Blue is believed to inspire Aquarius' visionary thinking, originality, and compassion, guiding them to create positive change in the world.

Advertisement

Turquoise

Dreamy and intuitive Pisces is linked with the colour turquoise, representing spirituality, healing, and intuition. Turquoise is said to enhance Pisces' connection to their inner wisdom, creativity, and empathy, guiding them on their spiritual journey with grace and serenity.