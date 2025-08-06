Will Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Be Celebrated on August 15 or 16? Know the Exact Date Here

Janmashtami 2025: Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious and joyful Hindu festivals. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, millions of devotees celebrate by fasting, singing bhajans as well as organising different competitions to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

However, this year, many people are confused about whether the festival falls on 15 August (Friday) or 16 August (Saturday).

Representation of photo from Pinterest

What exactly is the day of the celebration?

According to Drik Panchang, this year marks Lord Krishna’s 5252nd birthday, which is going to be celebrated on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh (the dark fortnight, the waning phase of the moon, from full moon known as Poornima to new moon known as Amavasya) in the Bhadrapada (sixth month of the Hindu calendar) month. It begins on 15 August at 11:49 pm and ends on 16 August at 9:34 pm.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Since it is believed that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the festival will be observed on the evening of 15 August and continue on 16 August.

What does the Indian government and public calendar say?

According to the Indian government and most public calendars, 16 August is the date that is widely accepted and celebrated for Janmashtami in 2025.

Therefore, Janmashtami 2025 will be officially celebrated on Saturday, August 16. However, the sacred midnight rituals will begin late on August 15.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

What can devotees do on this day?

Representation of photo from Pinterest