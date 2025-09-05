Lunar Eclipse 2025: When, Where and How To Watch Chandra Granhan, Know Viewing Tips

In Hinduism, a lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is considered an inauspicious event caused by the shadow planet Rahu, who is believed to disrupt the moon's positive energy. This period is regarded as a time of heightened spiritual significance, during which devotees observe rituals such as fasting, abstaining from food and water, performing prayers, and chanting mantras to cleanse negative energies.

Red Moon | Source: Pinterest

This year (lunar eclipse), Chandra Grahan will be observed from September 7 to 8, 2025.

Why does the moon turn red during a lunar eclipse?

Red Moon | Source: Pinterest

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. The moon appears red due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering (the same effect that colours sunsets). As sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter, leaving longer red and orange wavelengths to illuminate the moon.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: What is the timing and duration in India?

Total Lunar Eclipse | Source: Pinterest

Eclipse will begin from 9:58 PM on September 7 and will end at 1:26 AM on September 8.

Totality starts at 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM.

Maximum eclipse around 11:42 PM.

The entire event will last approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes, with totality spanning 82 minutes. Each phase of the eclipse will be observed simultaneously by viewers across regions where the moon is visible.

Tips to watch the total lunar eclipse safely

Telescope | Source: Pinterest

Tip 1: Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. However, to see the additional details, you can use binoculars or telescopes as well.

Tip 2: To pick the right spot, choose a spot with a clear, open sky and minimal light pollution, such as rooftops, backyards, balconies, scenic lookouts, or near monuments.

Tip 3: The solar eclipse will last for 82 minutes, from 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM, but the full eclipse spans from 8:58 PM to 1:26 AM. It is recommended to stay awake for the entire event.