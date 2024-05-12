Advertisement

The idiom 'April showers bring May flowers' probably does not have a bigger real-life reflection than the collective's transition from April of 2024 to May of 2024. While much of April was shrouded in the energy of the mecury retrograde in congruence with eclipse season, May promises much lighter and happier energies. As per Chinese astrology, four signs will be particularly happier this month than the others.

Rabbit



Those born in the years 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023 have Rabbit as their Chinese zodiac. May for Rabbits, promises to be a time of unbridled financial gains, most likely with the securing of a new job or a sudden, marked increase in income.

A little hiccup or two may find Rabbits, particularly stemming from jealous peers - block these people out accordingly.

Snake



Those born in the years 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2013 have Snake as their Chinese zodiac. May for Snakes, is a time of thorough wish fulfillment and one miracle after another. While the focus in this regard will see an increased emphasis on financial successes, expect beautiful and swift turnarounds in almost all areas of your life.

Overall, look forward to a blessed month and actively cultivate positivity and optimism.

Goat



Those born in the years 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 and 2015 have Goat as their Chinese zodiac. May for Goats will see those with this zodiac sign, be bursting with energy and optimism. This in itself, makes for a great start to the month. Goats' tendency to be anxious however, may restrict them from feeling the positive impact of what is going to turn out to be a good month for them. Goats are advised to use this month to actively cultivate a positive outlook, something which will serve them well in the long run.

Pig



Those born in the years 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019 have Pig as their Chinese zodiac. May for Pigs, will make for a strong, holistically positive month. On the work front, they will find support and encouragement with their higher ups.

Singles are likely to find love while those in committed relationships may decide to take the next step into marriage.