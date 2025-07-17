Mercury in Retrograde: What To Do And What Not To Do During This Transformative Celestial Phase

From July 18 to August 11, Mercury goes retrograde in the house of Leo which means up drama, ego clashes, and communication mishaps — especially in areas linked to creativity, self-expression, and pride.

But it’s not all bad news. This retrograde is also a powerful and transformative time to revisit passion projects, reconnect with old flames, and reflect on how you show up in the spotlight. Here's your guide on what to do (and what to avoid) during this bold, blazing retrograde season.

What does ‘Mercury in Retrograde in the house of Leo’ mean?

Astrologically, Mercury in retrograde means the planet appears to move backward in the sky — and it's linked to confusion, delays, and miscommunication. When it's retrograde in the house of Leo, it affects areas ruled by Leo: creativity, self-expression, pride, ego, and leadership.



What To Do

Revisit Old Projects: Dust off that half-written script, story, song, or passion project. Leo fuels your flair, and Mercury retrograde favors reviewing rather than starting afresh.

Reflect on Ego & Pride: This is a great time to self-reflect and check your ego. Think about how you handle attention, praise, criticism, and pivot if needed.

Reconnect with Old Friends or Lovers: This phase of mercury in retrograde may bring them back into your orbit for closure, reconnection, or karmic rebalancing.

Review Presentations, Speeches, or Performances: Mercury rules communication, Leo rules the spotlight — perfect for rehearsals and edits before taking stage.

What Not To Do

Don’t Announce New Projects Publicly: Avoid debuting new brands, businesses, or creative ventures during this period. Tech issues, miscommunications, and misjudgments are likely.

Avoid Dramatic Confrontations: Leo adds fire to Mercury’s confusion. Misunderstandings can spiral fast, especially in relationships. Take a beat and reassess before you react.

Don’t Make Big Tech Purchases: Electronics, travel bookings, and legal agreements can be glitchy. If you must, double-check all details.