Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Nautapa 2026 Starts Today: Astrological Significance Behind The Brutal 9-day Severe Heat Cycle Before Monsoon Arrival

Nautapa 2026: Amid the already severe heatwave in various parts of the country, a traditional 9-day heat cycle has commenced today and will last till June 2.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Representative photo of heatwave
Representative photo of heatwave | Image: Freepik

Nautapa, or colloquially known as the worst nine days of the year, has commenced today. The traditional 9-day heat cycle will last till June 2. Amid the already severe heatwave in various parts of the country, the weather conditions are likely to get worse in the final days of May.

Heatwave Images - Free Download on Freepik

In astrology and spirituality, nautapa refers to the movement of the sun into the lunar constellation, Rohini Nakshatra. The said movement began at 03:44 pm today. Traditionally, these nine scorching hot days precede a splash of monsoon. Climatically, the Nautapa period is associated with extreme hot winds and harsh sunlight.

What is the astrological significance of nautapa? 

In the Hindu calendar, the third month of the year is Jyeshtha, which is traditionally marked with extremely hot weather conditions and coincides with May and June. This is also called the ‘hottest month’ of the traditional calendar with hot, long days. While the blazing sun and the hot weather bring a series of challenges, traditionally, the Jyeshtha and its 9-hardest days, nautapa, are not seen as a hurdle.

Heatwave Images - Free Download on Freepik

The sun's rays are seen as ‘tapas’, a sacred fire that purifies the mind and soul and prepares it for renewal. This year, the nautapa and jyeshtha month is extra special. This year, the Jyestha month coincides with two lunar cycles, making it an adhik maas.

Advertisement

During the Nautapa period, people often worship Sun God. Prayers are often to the sun, and arghyas are given to receive blessings. Traditions also suggest that during this period one should donate water, care for birds and animals and eat light.  

Also Read: Natural Summer Coolers From Various Parts Of India 

Published By :
 Shreya Pandey
Published On: