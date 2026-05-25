Nautapa 2026 Starts Today: Astrological Significance Behind The Brutal 9-day Severe Heat Cycle Before Monsoon Arrival

Nautapa, or colloquially known as the worst nine days of the year, has commenced today. The traditional 9-day heat cycle will last till June 2. Amid the already severe heatwave in various parts of the country, the weather conditions are likely to get worse in the final days of May.

In astrology and spirituality, nautapa refers to the movement of the sun into the lunar constellation, Rohini Nakshatra. The said movement began at 03:44 pm today. Traditionally, these nine scorching hot days precede a splash of monsoon. Climatically, the Nautapa period is associated with extreme hot winds and harsh sunlight.

What is the astrological significance of nautapa?

In the Hindu calendar, the third month of the year is Jyeshtha, which is traditionally marked with extremely hot weather conditions and coincides with May and June. This is also called the ‘hottest month’ of the traditional calendar with hot, long days. While the blazing sun and the hot weather bring a series of challenges, traditionally, the Jyeshtha and its 9-hardest days, nautapa, are not seen as a hurdle.

The sun's rays are seen as ‘tapas’, a sacred fire that purifies the mind and soul and prepares it for renewal. This year, the nautapa and jyeshtha month is extra special. This year, the Jyestha month coincides with two lunar cycles, making it an adhik maas.

Advertisement