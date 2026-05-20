Kokum Sharbat To Bel Sharbat, Natural Summer Coolers From Various Parts Of India
Soft drinks have always been an integral part of the lifestyle of people in India, and they change as per seasons and regional sensibilities.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
In India, soft drinks have never been merely a means to quench thirst. They have always been an integral part of lifestyle, and change as per seasons and regional sensibilities. Here are some popular beverages from various parts of the country that you can enjoy in summers.
Aam Panna
Aam Panna helps beat loo in the harsh summers of North India. Prepared by boiling or roasting raw mangoes, this drink strikes a perfect balance between tartness and sweetness, with mint and roasted cumin lending it a cooling effect.
Gulab Sharbat
Its delicate fragrance and cooling taste give it a distinct identity. During our childhoods, it was reserved for special occasions and served specifically to guests, making it an even more memorable treat.
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Kokum Sharbat
Enjoyed primarily in Goa and Maharashtra, kokum sharbat has a deep hue and mild tartness. To prepare it, kokum fruit is soaked to extract its juice, which is then blended with jaggery or sugar. During humid weather, it imparts a sense of lightness to the body and offers a deeply soothing taste. This beverage also constitutes a significant part of local hospitality in Maharashtra and other parts of India.
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Nimbu Shikanji
Nimbu Shikanji has the perfect balance of lemon, salt and sugar makes it a favorite across all age groups. It is rich in Vitamin C and turns quite useful in summers.
Bel Sharbat
It has a rich and soothing flavour. Prepared by blending wood apple pulp with water and jaggery, this syrup helps keep the body cool and offers a unique sense of satisfaction.
Sattu Sharbat
A popular beverage in Bihar and Eastern India, it possesses a remarkable depth despite its simplicity. Made from roasted gram flour (sattu) dissolved in water, it is prepared with a blend of salt, cumin and lemon. Beyond offering immediate refreshment, it sustains energy levels for extended periods—making it a traditional favourite for travellers or those taking a break from work.