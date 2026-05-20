Kokum Sharbat To Bel Sharbat, Natural Summer Coolers From Various Parts Of India

In India, soft drinks have never been merely a means to quench thirst. They have always been an integral part of lifestyle, and change as per seasons and regional sensibilities. Here are some popular beverages from various parts of the country that you can enjoy in summers.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna helps beat loo in the harsh summers of North India. Prepared by boiling or roasting raw mangoes, this drink strikes a perfect balance between tartness and sweetness, with mint and roasted cumin lending it a cooling effect.

Also read: Aam Panna Recipe To Beat The Summer Heat And Loo

Gulab Sharbat

Its delicate fragrance and cooling taste give it a distinct identity. During our childhoods, it was reserved for special occasions and served specifically to guests, making it an even more memorable treat.

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Kokum Sharbat

Enjoyed primarily in Goa and Maharashtra, kokum sharbat has a deep hue and mild tartness. To prepare it, kokum fruit is soaked to extract its juice, which is then blended with jaggery or sugar. During humid weather, it imparts a sense of lightness to the body and offers a deeply soothing taste. This beverage also constitutes a significant part of local hospitality in Maharashtra and other parts of India.

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Kokum is popular in Maharashtra | Image: Freepik

Nimbu Shikanji

Nimbu Shikanji has the perfect balance of lemon, salt and sugar makes it a favorite across all age groups. It is rich in Vitamin C and turns quite useful in summers.

Bel Sharbat

It has a rich and soothing flavour. Prepared by blending wood apple pulp with water and jaggery, this syrup helps keep the body cool and offers a unique sense of satisfaction.

Bel ka sharbat is enjoyed in summers | Image: freepik

Sattu Sharbat