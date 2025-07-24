Numerology 2025: Check How Your Personal Number Could Shape The Year Ahead, Know How To Calculate

Updated 24 July 2025 at 16:35 IST
Numerology is a belief system that explores the mystical relationship between numbers and events, or people's lives. It involves analysing numbers derived from your birthdate to your name. Numerology helps in revealing your desires, goals, and personality type.
According to the numerologists, a personal year number represents the energy and themes that will dominate your life during a specific calendar year. It reveals the way that helps you understand the opportunities and challenges you might encounter to navigate the year more effectively.
Step 1: Add your birth month, birth day and current year together (exclude your birth year).
Step 2: Now, reduce the sum to a single digit.
Personal Year Number 1
New beginnings, fresh starts, and an innovative future
Personal Year Number 2
Relationships, partnerships and diplomacy
Personal Year Number 3
Creativity, self-expression and social activities
Personal Year Number 4
Grounded, practical and disciplined
Personal Year Number 5
Change, freedom and adventure
Personal Year Number 6
Nurtured, harmonious and family-focused
Personal Year Number 7
Introspective, spiritual growth and intellectual pursuits
Personal Number 8
Ambition, power and material success
Personal Number 9
Completion, letting go and stillness
Published 24 July 2025 at 16:34 IST