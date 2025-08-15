Numerology & Shri Krishna: Decoding The Importance Of Number Eight In Lord Krishna’s Life

As Krishna Janmashtami approaches, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, many devotees are keen to understand the celestial significance of the date and time of his arrival.

In numerology, the celebration of Lord Krishna plays a vital role in understanding the significance of the date and time of Lord Krishna's birth.

What is the number associated with Lord Krishna?

According to the old scriptures, the number 8 is prominently associated with Krishna, as he was born on the 8th day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the lunar month of Bhadrapada.

What is the numerological significance of the number 8?

In numerology, the number 8 is associated with power, authority and material success. In the context of Lord Krishna, it signifies his divine power and his role as a leader and guide.

People who hold the number 8 in numerology are revered for infinite energy flow, attracting prosperity and power, and karmic justice, which remind them to balance material success with spiritual integrity for a fulfilling life.

How can you calculate your numerological number?

To calculate your numerological number, which is also known as life path number, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Write down your full date of birth, like (day+ date+year).

Step 2: Reduce all the digits to a single digit.

