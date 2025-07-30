Raksha Bandhan 2025: Zodiac Signs That Make The Best Siblings - Know Who Will Be Yours

Updated 30 July 2025 at 18:49 IST
Raksha Bandhan 2025: This year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 9, a sacred festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. In astrology, strong sibling bonds are often linked to harmonious zodiac sign combinations and the influence of specific planets and houses. Certain zodiac signs are considered naturally compatible and form sibling bonds. Some traditions and beliefs incorporate zodiac signs, enhancing an auspicious day.
Aries and Sagittarius: As per astrological experts, it has been suggested that these two fire signs siblings are energetic, enthusiastic and adventurous. They engage in playful competition and support each other’s pursuits.
Taurus and Virgo: In astrology, this zodiac duo is believed to carry earth signs, appreciates stability, practicality, and a grounded approach to life. They have a natural understanding of each other’s needs for security and reliability.
Gemini and Libra: Astrologers' publications suggest that these zodiac signs are air signs, which are known for their sociability, communication, and intellectual curiosity. They engage each other’s minds and bring out the best in their shared interest and pursuits.
Cancer and Pisces: Both these water signs are well understood by each other’s emotions intuitively, and they also offer unwavering support. Their bond is characterised by a profound emotional connection and an ability to provide comfort and solace during challenging times.
Leo and Aquaries: Drawing from the moon reader’s insight, their contrasting personalities create a dynamic and engaging relationship, often marked by a shared love for adventure and challenging each other.
READ MORE: Unlocking Your Health Potential: How Numerology Can Reveal Your Health Patterns And Well-Being
While these predictions may vary as it has been made on common beliefs, many reports and publications suggest the same.
Published 30 July 2025 at 18:49 IST