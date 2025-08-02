What Are The Lucky Colours According To Numerology To Usher In Positivity and Good Fortune| Know Here

Updated 2 August 2025 at 17:07 IST
Wearing specific colours in daily life can influence our mood, emotions, and others' perspective about us. Similarly, the colours in numerology play a vital role in enhancing positive qualities or attracting good fortune to our lives.
To know which colour you should wear as per your numerological existence, you first need to know your life path number, which can be calculated in the following steps:
Step 1: Write down your birth date (day+date+year).
Step 2: Sum all the numbers and reduce them to a single digit.
Now that you know your life path number, you can easily choose the colours to wear according to your life path number.
Number 1: Red
Leadership, passion, and determination.
Number 2: Orange
Creativity, harmony, and emotional balance.
Number 3: Yellow
Joy, optimism, and intellectual clarity.
Number 4: Green
Stability, growth, and practicality.
Number 5: Blue
Freedom, adaptability, and communication
Number 6: Indigo
Intuition, compassion, and deep understanding.
Number 7: Purple
Spirituality, introspection, and wisdom.
Number 8: Pink
Abundance, prosperity, and self-love.
Number 9: Gold
Completion, wisdom, and universal love.
