What Are The Lucky Colours According To Numerology To Usher In Positivity and Good Fortune| Know Here

Wearing specific colours in daily life can influence our mood, emotions, and others' perspective about us. Similarly, the colours in numerology play a vital role in enhancing positive qualities or attracting good fortune to our lives.

To know which colour you should wear as per your numerological existence, you first need to know your life path number, which can be calculated in the following steps:

Step 1: Write down your birth date (day+date+year).

Step 2: Sum all the numbers and reduce them to a single digit.

Now that you know your life path number, you can easily choose the colours to wear according to your life path number.

Represenation of photo from Freepik

Here are the life path numbers associated with colours

Number 1: Red

Leadership, passion, and determination.

Number 2: Orange

Creativity, harmony, and emotional balance.

Number 3: Yellow

Joy, optimism, and intellectual clarity.

Number 4: Green

Stability, growth, and practicality.

Number 5: Blue

Freedom, adaptability, and communication

Number 6: Indigo

Intuition, compassion, and deep understanding.

Number 7: Purple

Spirituality, introspection, and wisdom.

Number 8: Pink

Abundance, prosperity, and self-love.

Number 9: Gold