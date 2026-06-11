What Is Saturn Return? A Turning Point For Capricorn And Aquarius

Among the many concepts in astrology, Saturn Return is often considered one of the most significant life phases. Astrologers believe it marks a period of growth, responsibility, and major life changes. The event occurs when the planet returns to the same position it occupied at the time of a person's birth. That happens around the ages of 27 to 30, 57 to 60, and 84 to 90.

What does Saturn Return mean?

A Saturn return is when the planet returns to the same place it was when an individual was born. It takes between 27 and 30 years for it to travel through the zodiac. Since Saturn takes about 29.5 years to orbit the Sun, most people experience their first Saturn Return in their late twenties. Saturn, in astrology, is affiliated with responsibility, discipline, and life lessons. The planet is viewed as a time of self-reflection and maturity.

Why is Saturn Return considered important?

This phase brings important changes and encourages people to assess various aspects of their lives. During this period, some people may consider their careers, relationships, goals, and personal priorities. The phase is described as a time of learning, growth, and taking greater responsibility for an individual's choices and future direction. The Saturn return occurs in three phases, and each phase is connected to different aspects of life:

First Saturn Return (27-30): This phase is also known as the 'coming of age' period. It pushes an individual out of their youth. It demands that they take full responsibility for their career, relationships, and personal goals.

Second Saturn Return (57-60): This phase occurs around the retirement age. It shifts the focus towards legacy, sharing knowledge, and how a person wants to spend the 'golden years' of their life.

Third Saturn Return (87-90): This phase is rare and is considered a period of reflection and profound wisdom.

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What to expect during the Saturn Return?

The experiences vary from person to person, but this phase brings both challenges and opportunities for growth. Some feel motivated to make significant life choices, and others may feel focused on building stability and long-term goals. Personal development, career transitions, reassessment of relationships, and increased responsibility are some themes associated with the Saturn Return.

What signs does the Saturn Return affect?

Astrologers generally emphasise that the Saturn Return affects everyone, regardless of zodiac sign. But the following zodiac signs are mostly affected by this phase because these are Saturn-ruled signs:

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Capricorn

Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn. Saturn in Capricorn experiences changes more intensely than others. People may experience strong lessons related to career, ambition and responsibility.

Aquarius