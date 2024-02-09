Advertisement

Capricorn, the tenth sign of the zodiac, is represented by the symbol of the goat. Individuals born between December 22nd and January 19th fall under this earth sign. Capricorns are known for their ambitious nature, practicality, and disciplined approach to life.

As per Astroyogi, “Capricorns are extremely practical and resourceful and are very wise, often mature beyond their years. If there were to be a mantra that represents them it would be that they economise.” Let's look at the key personality traits of Capricorn in detail.

Advertisement

Ambitious and goal-oriented

Capricorns are driven by their ambitious goals and aspirations. They possess a strong work ethic and are willing to put in the necessary effort and perseverance to achieve success in their endeavors. Whether it's in their career, education, or personal life, Capricorns are determined to climb the ladder of success.

Advertisement

Responsible and reliable

Reliability is a hallmark trait of Capricorns. They take their responsibilities seriously and can always be counted on to fulfill their commitments. Capricorns are often the ones to take charge in difficult situations, as they possess a strong sense of duty and accountability.

Advertisement

Practical and grounded

Pragmatism is a defining trait of Capricorns. They have a realistic outlook on life and prefer to approach situations with logic and practicality rather than relying solely on emotions. Capricorns are skilled at assessing risks and making sound, well-informed decisions.

Advertisement

Disciplined and organised

Capricorns thrive in structured environments and excel at maintaining order and organisation in their lives. They are disciplined individuals who value routine and self-control. Capricorns are diligent in their efforts to achieve their goals, often setting strict schedules and deadlines for themselves.

Advertisement

Reserved and introverted

While Capricorns are known for their strong leadership qualities, they can also be reserved and introverted at times. They tend to keep their emotions guarded and may appear aloof to others. Capricorns value their privacy and often prefer solitude or intimate gatherings with close friends and family.

Advertisement

Patient and persistent

Capricorns understand that success takes time and are willing to exercise patience in pursuit of their goals. They possess a steadfast determination and are not easily deterred by setbacks or obstacles. Capricorns are persistent in their efforts, willing to put in the long hours and hard work necessary to achieve their ambitions.