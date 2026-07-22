Zodiac Signs Ranked On The Basis Of Being Most To Least Quick To Temper

There are some personality traits that a group of people share based on their zodiac signs. One such characteristic is temper. While the emotion of anger does not particularly have anything to do with one's birthchart, the innate characteristics of some zodiac signs make them prone to a short temper. However, a simple assessment of a zodiac sign should not be seen as a definitive measure of someone's behaviour. As per AstroTalk, here's a ranking of the 12 zodiac signs from most to least quick to temper.

1 Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Known to be fiery and impulsive, Aries is the first sign and is ruled by Mars, the planet of action and aggression. People born under this sign tend to react instantly when provoked. A strong desire to win and competive nature further drive their intense behaviour. However, their anger usually fades as quickly as it appears.

2. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are confident and passionate, but they can become upset if they feel disrespected or ignored. Leos are also known for their need for attention. Lack of admiration or being undervalued can make them temperamental. While they may express their emotions dramatically, they rarely hold grudges for long. Like Aries, their temper is also short-lived.

3. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

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Scorpios have a more intense and passionate way to deal with temper. While they may not explode immediately, when pushed too far, their anger can be dangerous. They are deeply emotional and may take time to forgive those who betray their trust. The sign is known for holding grudges and not placing trust easily.

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4. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Known for their honesty, Sagittarians often speak without filtering their thoughts. Their blunt nature can make them appear quick-tempered, especially when they feel restricted or misunderstood. They are also the sign which love thei freedom. Thus, any hindrance to their self-expression and independence can be met with intense reactions.

5. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Governed by Venus, Taurus individuals are generally patient, but they have limits. They can tolerate a lot before snapping, but once angered, they are known for their stubbornness. Taureans get particularly agitated when their belongings or possessions are hampered.

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6. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)



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Geminis can become annoyed quickly, but their mood often changes just as fast. They are more likely to argue verbally than remain angry for an extended period. Ruled by Mercury, the sign is known for its wit and sarcasm, which might lead them into conflicts. However, their natural knack for good communication helps them in mending relationships.

7. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are emotionally sensitive and may withdraw instead of reacting with immediate anger. They often need time to process their feelings before addressing conflicts. However, their reactions are short-lived, and their temper can be easily controlled.

8. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns prefer to stay composed, yet they dislike irresponsibility and disorder. They may become irritated when things don't go according to plan, but usually keep their emotions under control. Known for their discipline and love for routine, the lack of control can quickly agitate them.

9. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are more likely to express frustration through criticism than loud outbursts. Their perfectionist tendencies can make them impatient, but they generally remain measured.

10. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

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Ruled by Venus, Libras value harmony and dislike conflict. They often go out of their way to maintain peace, making them one of the least quick-to-temper signs in the zodiac. However, they can show signs of anger when experiencing a disruption in balance.

11. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Compassionate and empathetic, Pisces generally avoid arguments whenever possible. They are more likely to feel hurt than react with anger. However, they can be reactive and are prone to mood swings.

12. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)