Bake, Paint, Run: Here's How You Can Spend Analogue Summer With Your Kids

Most parents complain about their young children being glued to the phone screens, being too dependent on smart devices and clocking massive screen times at a very early stage. However, there are only a few who are willing to try alternatives to make the kids spend less time on screen. Here comes a new Gen Z trend, analogue summer. As the name suggests, it explores a season focused on offline fun, creativity and meaningful family time. This has become even more critical ahead of the summer vacation. Holidays offer the perfect opportunity to disconnect from gadgets and reconnect with children through simple yet memorable activities. Here are some easy and fun activities you can do with your kids during their vacation to ensure they are not glued to the screens.

Bake together

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Baking can become a fun family ritual during summer holidays. From homemade cookies and cupcakes to simple pizzas and sandwiches, involving children in the kitchen helps them learn life skills while having fun. Let them mix ingredients, decorate treats and experiment with flavours. It also becomes a wonderful bonding experience that ends with delicious rewards.

Go old school with paints and colours

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Creative activities are a great way to reduce screen time. Set up a small painting corner at home with sketchbooks, watercolours, crayons and craft paper. Encourage your kids to paint nature scenes, favourite cartoon characters or even abstract art. You can also try DIY craft projects using old newspapers, cardboard and recycled materials for added creativity.

Spend the evening outdoors

Instead of spending evenings indoors, take your kids outside for walks, cycling or short runs. Parks and open spaces provide children the freedom to move, play and interact with nature. Physical activities not only improve fitness but also help reduce stress and improve sleep patterns during summer vacations.

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Gardening

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Gardening teaches patience and responsibility in a fun way. Ask your kids to plant herbs, flowers or small vegetables in pots or balcony spaces. Watching plants grow daily can make children feel excited and connected to nature.

Games night

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Board games, puzzles, card games and treasure hunts are excellent alternatives to digital entertainment. Family game nights encourage teamwork, communication and healthy competition while creating unforgettable memories.

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