When Is Adhika Purnima Upavasa? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of Dvatrimshi Purnima Vrat

Adhika Purnima Upavasa May 2026: This Purnima vrat is considered highly important as it brings good fortune, happiness and progeny. The day falls on the Purnima tithi of the Shukla Paksha. This month, it will be observed on May 30 and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Adhika Purnima Upavasa: Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:57 AM on May 30, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:14 PM on May 31, 2026

Moonrise on Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima Upavasa - 06:35 PM

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Adhika Purnima Upavasa: Significance

According to the Battisi Purnima Vrat described in Bhavishya Purana, the fast should begin from the full moon of the months of Margashirsha, Magha, and Vaishakha, and be concluded on the Purnima of Bhadrapada or Pausha month. Also called Dvatrimshi Purnima Vrat, devotees on this day fast from sunrise to moonrise to wash away karmic burdens.

Adhika Purnima Upavasa: Puja Vidhi

Devotees must get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

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After taking a vow to fast, do kalash sthapan and worship Lord Ganesha.

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, followed by Shodashopachara Shiva Pujan.

In addition to the above, worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Observe a day-long fast and chant mantras. Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 108 times.

In the evening, offer arghya to the moon and read vrat katha.

Donate food, clothes, rice and flour, among others, to needy people as per their capacity.

After serving food to the Brahmin, the devotee can break the fast by consuming fruits etc.