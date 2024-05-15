Advertisement

No matter if you are new to the life-changing allure of massages, or conversely, a pro who knows their way around which techniques, equipment and styles, best match the needs of their body - bamboo massage is a good fit for all. Put simply, it follows the principles of a Swedish massage - or more simply, a deep tissue massage - with bamboos being used as the primary equipment. These bamboos carry a comfortably warm temperature, and are used to knead your muscles. Additionally, bamboos of varying length and diameters, ensure that your massage session is highly personalised.

Understanding bamboo massage



The origins of bamboo massage, are rooted in ancient Chinese culture. It follows the principles of acupressure, or trigger point therapy, wherein pressure is applied on specific points on the body, using the bamboo sticks. Bamboo massages are particularly useful to alleviate tension from muscle knots. The type of bamboo normally opted for in this massage, is either a Chinese bamboo or a Thai bamboo owing to their durability and flexibility.

The specific area being treated, as per a Rlax report, can be as small as the tip of a pen or as expansive as two feet - either way, a bamboo massage caters to all.

What are the benefits of bamboo massage?



Like any massage worth its salt, a bamboo massage of course promises relief to the literal as well as figurative tension you carry in your muscles in confluence with draining your stress. Not just this, the movement of the bamboo over your body will promote blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. The aforementioned Rlax report also affirms the removal of metabolic waste and lactic acid build up that may be present in your body.

It must be noted that it is completely normal to feel a little sore after your bamboo massage session. This will subside in a matter of 24 to 48 hours. Though slightly sore, you may leave your massage appointment feeling energised. This is a direct result of the improved blood circulation, promoted by the bamboos.