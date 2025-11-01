5 Home Remedies South Indians Use To Elevate Your Skin Glow Naturally

Here are a few home remedies that are popular across Tamil Nadu. Their popularity is due to a long history rooted in cultural beliefs, widespread use in the region, and the belief that food is medicine, with a resurgence of interest in these traditional practices as a supplemental or alternative healthcare option.

Here are 5 Tamil beauty remedies that will elevate your skin glow:

Manjal (Turmeric) and Curd Face Pack

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

If your skin looks dull and tired, this classic Tamil recipe is a saviour. Turmeric fights inflammation, and curd comes with soothing properties that add a natural glow.

Recipe

Simply mix a pinch of turmeric with a spoonful of thick curd, and apply it evenly on your face. Leave it for ten minutes and be amazed by the result.

Advertisement

Besan (Kadalai Maavu) and Rose Water Cleanser

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

It's a timeless beauty trick that works for all skin types and feels wonderfully refreshing.

Recipe

Advertisement

Take a spoon of besan with a few drops of rose water, gently clean your face, remove oil, and keep it soft.

Aloe Vera and Coconut Face Mask

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

For peeps who are seeking to nourish their skin and get that plump, glow. This mask is just right for you.

Recipe

Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a few drops of coconut oil, apply it for 15 minutes, and wash it off with lukewarm water.

4. Neem Lead Paste

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

When a breakout strikes, neem is your best friend. It cools the skin, reduces redness, and clears acne naturally-something our grandmothers have sworn by for decades.

Recipe

Grind a few fresh neem leaves with water, and dab the paste over the pimple. It will give you that instant coolness and also help to reduce redness and irritation.

Rice Water Toner

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

If you are someone who throws away the water after rinsing rice, then you might be making a big mistake. This water can be used as a toner, which brightens dull skin, leaves your face feeling smooth and fresh.

Recipe